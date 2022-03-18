5 Music Legends Who Finally Released a MasterClass

With the rise of music streaming platforms and a lower cost of music production, it seems like the gap between the music stars you hear on the radio and the rest of the artist community is wider than ever.

If your goal is to have the same level of success as someone else, there are two different routes you can take. The first is maintaining a dedication to your craft, making note of all the mistakes and lessons that come and consistently improving over time. These improvements do not have to be immediately dramatic, they can just be 1% per day. If you keep working and find a small way to improve daily, just by 1%, you will be 37 times better than you were at the start of the year. It’s just like compound interest with any investment: over time it yields significant results.

The second route, if you can find the opportunity, is much quicker: find an expert who can share their knowledge with you. That’s why American Songwriter is a huge fan of MasterClass. They take leaders in every industry and create a comprehensive course with them to share their expertise with the masses. With that, we wanted to share with you five MasterClasses that we thought were incredible from music legends like Reba McEntire, St. Vincent, Santana, Christina Aguilera, and Alicia Keys.