5 of the Best First No. 1 Hits in Pop Music History

There’s nothing quite like making a good first impression. Here are some pop hits spanning from the 1980s to the 2000s that were artists’ first No. 1 hits. These are all winners in our book.

“Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears

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Everything about this Britney Spears song is iconic. From the music video to the punchy choreography, it’s undeniable that “Baby One More Time” is the kind of mark that every young pop artist wants to make with their debut single. Plus, Spears was just 17 years old when she did.

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“Like A Virgin” by Madonna

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Although it was controversial during its time, “Like A Virgin” was pretty much impossible not to put on this list. This song not only established Madonna as an artist who wasn’t afraid to push boundaries, but it also set the scene for her second studio album of the same name.

“When Doves Cry” by Prince

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This song was written for Prince’s movie Purple Rain, which he filmed with director Albert Magnoli. Magnoli wanted Prince to write a song dealing with the main character’s relationship with his parents. This song paints a picture of someone who is afraid of being too much like their mom and dad, especially when it comes to romantic relationships.

“Crazy In Love” by Beyoncé (feat. JAY-Z)

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Beyoncé had previously achieved chart-topping success with hits from Destiny’s Child. However, this song with JAY-Z set the scene for the vibrant solo career she had ahead of her. “Crazy In Love” is pretty much about what it sounds like it’s about, but it’s undeniably catchy nonetheless.

The pop star told Making Of The Video, “[‘Crazy In Love’] celebrates the evolution of a woman. It talks about a girl who is at the point of a relationship. She realizes that she’s in love, she’s doing stuff she wouldn’t normally do but she doesn’t care. It doesn’t matter she’s just crazy in love…”

“I Want It That Way” by Backstreet Boys

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This one still gets stuck in my head. Whether you know this song from that one scene in Brooklyn Nine-Nine or from growing up in the 90s, “I Want It That Way” will be, and has always been, an instant classic.

Ironically, even though this track is pretty upbeat, it’s about two people in a relationship who want to get their way. That’s kind of funny if you think about how happy the song sounds.

Photo by: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images