Carrie Underwood Performs on ‘Today,’ Announces Fans Raised Over $420,000 for Charity

Country megastar Carrie Underwood stopped by the Today show on September 14 for a series of performances and for a notable announcement. Her fans, who enjoyed her recent 43-city Denim & Rhinestones Tour, have raised over $420,000 for the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, which helps provide mortgage-free homes to the families of fallen first responders.

This happened through $1 from each Denim & Rhinestones Tour ticket sold going to the foundation, which is committed to abolishing veteran homelessness. The news broke on Thursday’s episode on NBC, where Underwood also ran through hits like “Take Me Out,” “Church Bells,” “She Don’t Know,” “Out of That Truck,” and of course, “Before He Cheats.”

In a press release, the foundation’s CEO, Frank Siller, said, “We are overjoyed and profoundly grateful for this kind gesture. Carrie’s substantial donation, supported by her loving fans, will directly influence the lives of many of our nation’s heroes and their families. It will offer them not only financial assistance but a beacon of hope and a reminder that their sacrifices are recognized and honored.”

“I’m so proud of the fans that came out to the tour and making this donation possible,” Underwood added. “They have always shown up to support great organizations like Tunnel to Towers, making the world a better place while coming out to see us.”

After spending portions of 2022 and 2023 on tour, Underwood recently extended her Las Vegas residency. The superstar has booked 20 new dates of REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre in March, May, June, and August of 2024.

“Big news for 2024!! I’m so excited to share that #REFLECTION will be continuing at @resortsworldtheatre next year beginning in March!” Underwood wrote in an caption announcing the dates on Instagram. “We love performing this show for everyone visiting from all over the world, and if you haven’t seen it yet, come see us!”

Tickets for these new shows go on sale Monday (September 18) at 1 p.m. ET.

Photo by Jeff Johnson/Courtesy of Full Coverage