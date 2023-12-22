5 of the Most Powerful Brandi Carlile Lyrics

Brandi Carlile‘s music has connected with not only the country community but also those who consider themselves outside of those ranks. Her universal appeal can be chalked up to her endlessly relatable and powerful lyrics. Find our five favorites, below.

The first things that she took from me were selfishness and sleep / She broke a thousand heirlooms I was never meant to keep / She filled my life with color, canceled plans and trashed my car / But none of that is ever who we are (“The Mother”)

Few songs capture the fear, the distress, the fun, the power, and the love of motherhood better than this track from Brandi Carlile. She explores all angles of having a child with an unwavering stare. The lines above are deeply truthful–so much so that we’re sure they’ll bring a knowing smile to any mother’s mouth.

Maybe we hurt who we love the most / Maybe it’s all we can stand / Maybe we walk through the world as ghosts / Break my own heart before you can (“Heart’s Content”)

The power in Carlile’s lyrics lies in her ability to tell it like it is. She writes from the classic country sensibility of delivering simple yet universal ideas that strike the listener in the soul. The lines above about pushing away loved ones and breaking our own hearts sting a little.

You can try to carve a faith out of your own / But a broken spirit may dry out the bone / And the edges of the night may cause you sorrow / You know I may not be around this time tomorrow / But I’ll always be with you (“This Time Tomorrow”)

Keeping tears at bay while listening to “This Time Tomorrow” is no easy feat. The entirety of this song is a pretty powerful force with its deep emotional resonance, but if we had to pick our favorite line, it would be the refrain above. It’s not only wise advice, but it’s also an assuage for loneliness.

Mendin’ up your fences with my / Horses runnin’ wild / Only broken horses know to run (“Broken Horses”)

While many songs on this list are powerful because of how affecting they are emotionally, “Broken Horses” holds straight-up, raucous power. Carlile takes a stand on this song, which is not only conveyed in the lyrics but also in her near-screaming vocal delivery. The line above grounds all the fussing. Only broken horses know to run, she sings, explaining the meaning behind her fury.

Let ’em laugh while they can / Let ’em spin, let ’em scatter in the wind / I have been to the movies, I’ve seen how it ends / And the joke’s on them (“The Joke”)

The chorus from “The Joke” is a much-needed reminder for anyone who feels put down by others—which is likely why it became so successful upon its release. Everyone can be made to feel less than at times. We need messages like this one to convince us to dust ourselves off again.

