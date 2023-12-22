Who is Replacing Gwen Stefani on ‘The Voice’? A Familiar Face Returns & a “Double Whammy” Coach Team

While fans of The Voice still discuss the results of Season 24 and who they believe deserved to win, Gwen Stefani is taking time to remember all the friendships she made while on the show as she is not slated to return next season. The news of the singer departing The Voice has been a discussion for some time after her husband, Blake Shelton, left after Season 23. Although one of the original coaches with numerous wins, Shelton decided to step away, and now, his wife is doing the same thing, leaving many to wonder who will replace her.

Stefani already has plans for the future. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the star revealed, “I’m actually putting out music, so I’m excited about that. I’ve been working on this for a long time. I’ve finally landed in that place where I’m obsessed, where I can’t stop listening, so I feel like I’m somewhere.”

Although excited about putting out new music, Stefani admitted on Monday (December 18), “I feel sad and excited at the same time. This season has so many incredible singers and I had such an amazing team of amazing people. … Everybody was just so inspiring and sweet.”

While Stefani is leaving the show after coaching for seven seasons, The Voice is welcoming back a familiar face in Chance the Rapper. The artist isn’t new to the show as he helped coach in Season 23 and returned as a mentor the following season. So, with the rapper already having a good understanding of what it takes to compete on the show, current coaches like Reba McEntire and John Legend will have to fight even harder to get a win.

Along with Chance the Rapper returning to The Voice, the show will also welcome its first coach duo with the country-pop group Dan + Shay. Season 25 begins airing February 26 on NBC.

Blake Shelton Jokes About Why Gwen Stefani Stayed On ‘The Voice’

As for Shelton, he seemed surprised that Stefani stuck around for another season after he decided to leave. He joked about his wife not wanting to spend time at home when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November. He said, “I think I’d actually put out there to the press too, because everybody wants to know, like, why are you quitting? Why are you walking away from the show? And it’s like, well, for the family, you know, for more family time. And then the very next announcement was Gwen’s coming back. So maybe she doesn’t want too much family time. I don’t know. Money talks.”

