5 Rock Songs You Haven’t Heard in Years but Still Know Every Word To

Some songs have a way of sticking with us. These kinds of tracks can’t be removed from our unconscious, no matter how long it’s been since we’ve heard them. The five iconic rock songs below are that way. It might have been decades since you last played these, but you likely can still jump in to sing along with them.

“The Joker” — Steve Miller Band

Steve Miller Band’s “The Joker” isn’t a song that gets played every day, but it’s always as if no time has passed when you do finally hear it again. This playful track is the ultimate sing-along, reshaping the band’s identity forever. It doesn’t matter how much you try to shake this rock song from your memory; there’s no escaping the catchiness of this hit.

“What I Like About You” — The Romantics

The Romantics’ “What I Like About You” is a pop-rock staple. This late 70s, early 80s track helped set the tone for what the genre would become. It rejects the soft rock norms of the 70s and embraces the up-tempo approach of the following decade. Moreover, the hook in this rock song is impossibly catchy, helping it stay in rotation for decades.

“867-5309/Jenny” — Tommy Tutone

Tommy Tutone became 80s one-hit wonders with “867-5309/Jenny.” This rock song has remained popular throughout the decades. Even if you’ve never heard of Tommy Tutone, odds are you know this song. It’s instantly catchy and impossible to forget once you’ve heard it. There’s yet to be a generation that doesn’t at least know the titular phone number in this track.

“Hot Child In The City” — Nick Glider

Nick Glider’s “Hot Child In The City” is always a fun listen. This one-hit wonder remains as fiery and exciting today as it seemed in 1978. Once this song comes on, your brain goes on autopilot, recalling these lyrics as if you heard them yesterday. You’d likely be surprised by just how much of this song you’d remember if you revisited it.

“Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” — Looking Glass

This song got a bump in popularity thanks to its inclusion in a Marvel film. But, even without that reminder, this song would likely be one many 70s rock fans would know well. The chorus of this song is powerfully anthemic. It could be years between listens to this song, and it would instantly come back to you like the memory of a long-lost love.

