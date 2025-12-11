4 Non Blondes Icon Linda Perry Secures New Label Deal on Heels of Viral TikTok Resurgence

Throughout the legacy of the 4 Non Blondes, the group only managed to release a single album. That album, Bigger, Better, Faster, More! was released back in 1992. And featured on that album was the hit song “What’s Up.” The song not only struck a chord with fans, but it also surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Now, with the hit getting a “What’s Up/Bezz in the Trap” mashup on TikTok, it appears that singer Linda Perry used the viral moment to ink a new deal with Kill Rock Stars that includes a new solo album.

Looking back at Perry’s solo career, she released her debut album in 1996 with In Flight. Now, nearly three decades after that moment, the singer wanted to return to the studio. And when needing a label, she turned to Kill Rock Stars. The singer and the label collaborated not that long ago when releasing In Flight on vinyl for Black Friday.

During that time, the discussion of a new album took over the conversation. Those discussions eventually turned into action as Perry released a statement. “I’m super excited to partner up with Kill Rock Stars for yet another release. Let It Die Here, my new album, needs a dedicated and creative team behind it. For me, releasing music is a very personal and intimate experience, so I want to know that the company I’m going on this journey with is supporting art and longevity.”

Linda Perry Talks 4 Non Blondes’ Reunion

As for her new deal, Perry seemed excited for the future. “I feel very confident saying that John Burk and everyone at Kill Rock Stars are intent on building a company led by architects, sculptors, and musicians.”

Although focusing on her solo career, Perry reunited with 4 Non Blondes for the first time in decades. With more than enough time to reflect on the past, the singer insisted, “I put my feelers out into the universe. Playing some songs with 4 Non Blondes just seemed like a fun thing to do, in a way it hadn’t before now.”

According to Perry, her decision to return to the spotlight came after years spent behind the scenes. “I’ve been behind the scenes for far too long. I want to step out to be the artist I am. I’m just open to all the possibilities that I’ve created around me. I manifest things all the time.”

With 4 Non Blondes collaborating and Perry preparing her upcoming album, it appeared that 2026 would mark a bold new chapter in her storied career.

