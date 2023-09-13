5 Songs You Didn’t Know Joe Alwyn Co-Wrote with Taylor Swift

The world of popular music is no stranger to mystery. Every once in a while, a pseudonym pops up in the songwriting credits, leading fans on a dizzying quest for the truth. One such name that had fans speculating is William Bowery. To the pleasant surprise of many, “William Bowery” was later revealed to be British actor Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift’s one-time partner. While Swift’s songwriting prowess is renowned, Alwyn’s contributions as Bowery have added a fresh layer of depth to some of her songs.

Whether you’re a devoted Swiftie or just getting familiar with her discography, here are five songs you probably didn’t know Joe Alwyn co-wrote with Taylor Swift.

1. “exile,” from the album folklore (2020)

Writers: Taylor Swift, William Bowery, and Justin Vernon

“exile” is a haunting duet with Justin Vernon of Bon Iver that laments a lost relationship. The song’s melancholic piano chords set a poignant backdrop for its lyrics, which deftly capture the raw emotions of heartbreak and misunderstanding. Bowery’s perspective demonstrates a refreshingly mature narrative style. The duet format, with its contrasting viewpoints, made it one of the standout tracks on the folklore album.

I think I’ve seen this film before

And I didn’t like the ending

I’m not your problem anymore

So who am I offending now?

2. “betty,” from the album folklore (2020)

Writers: Taylor Swift and William Bowery

“betty” offered fans a dose of nostalgic, country-style Swift. Its harmonica-led instrumentation and teenage love narrative feels like a throwback. Bowery’s influence is evident in the song’s narrative, helping Swift delve into a male perspective, offering apologies for past mistakes.

If I told you it was just a summer thing?

I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything

But I know I miss you

3. “Champagne Problems,” from the album evermore (2020)

Writers: Taylor Swift and William Bowery

Another song that showcases Bowery’s talent is “Champagne Problems,” a poignant ballad that speaks of a rejected proposal and the complexities of relationships. The song’s detailed storytelling and vivid imagery make it one of the most heart-wrenching tracks on the evermore album.

Your mom’s ring in your pocket

My picture in your wallet

Your heart was glass, I dropped it

Champagne problems

4. “Coney Island,” from the album evermore (2020)

Writers: Taylor Swift, William Bowery, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner

The song “Coney Island” further delves into the complexities of life and relationships. It features the Dessner brothers from The National as guest vocalists, and takes listeners on an emotional rollercoaster—just like the amusement park it’s named after. Both Swift and Bowery showcase their prowess in blending metaphor with narrative, making it a standout track in an album full of them.

And if this is the long haul

How’d we get here so soon?

Did I close my fist around something delicate?

Did I shatter you?

5. “evermore,” from the album evermore (2020)

Writers: Taylor Swift, William Bowery, and Justin Vernon

The title track of the album evermore is another collaboration featuring Bon Iver. The song offers a hopeful end to an album often tinged with melancholy. Here, Bowery’s lyricism dovetails with Swift’s, creating an optimistic ending that suggests even the darkest times can lead to brighter days.

Can’t not think of all the cost

And the things that will be lost

Oh, can we just get a pause?

To be certain, we’ll be tall again, if you want



Photo by Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management