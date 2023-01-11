5 Songs You Didn’t Know Khalid Wrote for Other Artists

Breaking through with his 2017 debut, American Teen, and hits “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke,” Khalid was already making some collaborative rounds, working on the Logic hit, “1-800-273-8255,” followed by “Love Lies” with Normani, his first No. 1 on the pop charts. More hits followed with “Eastside,” which he wrote and performed with Benny Blanco and Halsey, and “Ocean” co-written for producer and DJ Martin Garrix.

In 2018, Khalid’s song, ”The Ways,” was also featured in the 2018 film Black Panther, and he released Suncity that same year with singles “Saturday Night”—featuring Kane Brown in the remix—and “Talk,” which hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Mainstream and other charts. Khalid’s 2019 follow-up, Free Spirit, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 and made him the first artist to plant five singles at the top of the Billboard R&B Songs chart.

In 2021, Khalid also teamed up with Mariah Carey and Kirk Franklin for “Fall in Love at Christmas,” which was featured on Carey’s TV Christmas special that year.

Over the past five years, Khalid has already picked up three American Music Awards and has earned six Grammy nominations, among other honors.

In addition to his own catalog, here are five songs Khalid wrote for other artists since his debut.

1. “1-800-273-8255” Logic, featuring Khalid and Alessia Cara (2017)

Written by Khalid, Logic, Dylan Wiggins, Drew Taggart, Alessia Cara, Arjun Ivatury (6ix)

“1-800-273-8255” was named after the previous phone number for the American National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL), now known as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The song is a message of hope for anyone in despair.

Co-written with Logic and The Chainsmokers‘ Drew Taggart and more, “1-800-273-8255” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and received two Grammy nominations for Song of the Year and Best Music Video.

I’ve been on the low

I been taking my time

I feel like I’m out of my mind

It feel like my life ain’t mine

Who can relate? Woo

I’ve been on the low

I been taking my time

I feel like I’m out of my mind

It feel like my life ain’t mine

2. “Lovely,” Billie Eilish (2018)

Written by Khalid, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Written by Billie Eilish, her brother Finneas and Khalid, “Lovely” was released as the lead single for the second season of the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. The song was also released on Eilish’s EP Don’t Smile at Me.

Thought I found a way

Thought I found a way out (found)

But you never go away (never go away)

So I guess I gotta stay now

Oh, I hope some day I’ll make it out of here

Even if it takes all night or a hundred years

Need a place to hide, but I can’t find one near

Wanna feel alive, outside I can’t fight my fear

3. “Youth,” Shawn Mendes (2018)

Written by Khalid, Shawn Mendes, Sir Nolan, Scott Harris, Teddy Gieger, Geoff Warburton

The third single off Shawn Mendes‘ self-titled third studio album, “Youth” was inspired by the May 2017 bombing at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert. At the time of the attack, Mendes was in London. The song, also featuring Khalid, is a statement on the power of youth to rise above the most traumatic events in its defiant You can’t take my youth away, and was the first collaboration between the two artists.

“When we get together, we have to make a statement, we have to move,” Mendes texted to Khalid following the U.K. attack. “We have to write about what’s going on in life and how the youth is feeling because I think we have the voice to do that.”

Waking up to headlines

Filled with devastation again

My heart is broken

But I keep going

Pain, but I won’t let it turn into hate

No, I won’t let it change me

Never losing sight of the one I keep inside

Now, I know it

Yeah, I know it

You can’t take my youth away

This soul of mine will never break

As long as I wake up today

You can’t take my youth away

4. “Beautiful People,” Ed Sheeran (2019)

Written by Khalid, Ed Sheeran, Shellback, Fred Again

Off Ed Sheeran‘s fourth album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, which included collaborations with Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, H.E.R., and more, for his song with Khalid, the two co-wrote “Beautiful People.” Sung by Sheeran and Khalid, the single hit No. 1 on the U.K. Singles chart.

L.A. on a Saturday night in the summer

Sundown and they all come out

Lamborginis and their rented Hummers

The party’s on, so they’re headin’ downtown

Everybody’s lookin’ for a come up

And they wanna know what you’re about

Me in the middle with the one I’m lovin’

We’re just tryna figure everything out

5. “Be Like That,” Kane Brown (2020)

Written by Khalid, Kane Brown, Mike WiLL Made It, Swae Lee, Eskeerdo, Charlie Handsome

Also featuring Khalid, Kane Brown‘s 2020 hit “Be Like That” was the third single off his 2020 EP Mixtape, Vol. 1. “It’s about all the different feelings you can have in a relationship, and trying not to overthink it,” said Brown of the song. “When it gets tough, you want to be on your own, but then you miss the person a second later. I think it’s something everyone goes through.”

I might be better on my own

I hate you blowing up my phone

I wish I never met yo’ ass

Sometimes it be like that

But I’m not myself the nights you’re gone

There ain’t no way I’m moving on

I’m not afraid to need you bad

Sometimes it be like that

Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio