Halsey Drops a New Version of Hit Song “So Good”

Halsey is taking us on a sonic rollercoaster.

First, they officially dropped their latest song, “So Good,” and its accompanying cinematic masterpiece of a music video. (See the “So Good” music video, directed by Halsey’s partner Alev Aydin, below.) And now, Halsey has just released the stripped-back, acoustic version of the song. It’s an elegant showing of Halsey’s vocal and emotional range as they recount a personal love story.

When you left, I thought you held her body closer

I never knew that you would tell her it was over

‘Cause I’m all you think about and everywhere you look

I know it’s bad, but we could be so good, Halsey sings in the finale of the track.

Before Halsey released “So Good,” they had a viral moment on TikTok for revealing their frustrations with their record label.

“Basically I have a song that I love that I wanna release ASAP,” Halsey wrote over a video of themselves. “But my record label won’t let me.”

“I’ve been in the music industry for 8 years and I’ve sold over 165 million records and my record company is saying that I can’t release it unless they can fake a viral moment on tik tok,” they continued. “everything is marketing. and they are doing this to basically every artist these days. i just wanna release music man and I deserve better tbh. i’m tired.”

We, for one, are glad that the issue was somewhat resolved—”So Good” is so good.

Photo Credit: Yasi (Jasmine Safaeian) / Captiol Music Group