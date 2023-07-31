5 Songs You Didn’t Know Levon Helm Wrote for The Band

Levon Helm could seemingly do the impossible. He could drum expertly and sing at the same time. Helm was a wonder to behold, singing songs like “The Weight” with his rock group, The Band.

Helm, who passed away in 2012 at the age of 71 years old, was bandmates with the likes of Robbie Robertson. Their group was the backing band for Bob Dylan. Helm had an illustrious and lengthy career.

But many fans may not know that part of Helm’s career included co-writing songs for The Band, including these five tracks below. Indeed, these are five songs you likely didn’t know Levon Helm wrote for the Band.

1. “Life is a Carnival”

Written by Robbie Robertson, Rick Danko, Levon Helm

Both recorded and released in 1971, “Life is a Carnival” opens The Band’s album Cahoots. While written by Helm, Robertson and Rick Danko, the song includes horn arrangements from Crescent City artist Allen Toussaint. Featured both in the group’s historic concert film, The Last Waltz, and in the Bill Murray comedy, Larger Than Life, the song is a mend-melding, acoustic driven romp. According to lore, notation from this song is displayed on a wall behind Helm’s grave in Woodstock, New York. On the track, Helm and Danko share co-lead vocal responsibilities.

You can walk on the water, drown in the sand

You can fly off a mountaintop if anybody can

Run away, run away–it’s the restless age

Look away, look away–you can turn the page

Hey, buddy, would you like to buy a watch real cheap

Here on the street

I got six on each arm and two more round my feet

Life is a carnival–believe it or not

Life is a carnival–two bits a shot

2. “Jemima Surrender”

Written by Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm

This lusting song, written by Robertson and Helm, was released in 1969 on The Band’s self-titled album. While Helm almost always played drums for The Band, he played guitar and sang lead on “Jemima Surrender” while the group’s piano player played drums. The song is a proposition to the title character. Does she want the singer to bring over his “Fender” to play all night?

Jemima Surrender, I’m gonna give it to you

Ain’t no pretender gonna ride in my canoe

If I were a barker in a girly show

Tell ya what I’d do, I’d lock the door

Tear my shirt and let my river flow

Oh, oh, Sweet Jemima won’t ya come out tonight?

The ground is so warm and the moon is so bright

Jemima Surrender, that’s all you have to do

I’ll bring over my Fender

And I’ll play all night for you

3. “Don’t Wait”

Written by Levon Helm, Kevin Doherty

In 1999, the Band released its final studio album, Jubilation, which included the Helm co-written song, “Don’t Wait.” The LP was recorded in Helm’s home studio in Woodstock, New York, which of course was also the site of the 1969 music festival and where, later, Helm’s body was buried after he passed away. The LP features a few guest artists, including Eric Clapton. Robertson is not on the LP. On the album, Helm wrote several of the songs, including “Don’t Wait,” on which he sings lead, plays guitar and harmonica.

Well, I was searchin’ by myself

Singin’ old songs, see if they help

I took the low way along the sea

Met an older man and he said to me…

‘Sing me a song, son, lay it down’

‘Bring it forth then stand your ground’

It smelled like winter, it all felt fine

In that dry bone hazy late November time

He said : ‘I’ve known high times, more than once’

‘Now I stick strictly to the honky tonks’

‘And I’ve known danger and I’ve known defeat’

‘I’ve seen whole generations fall to sleep’

4. “Move to Japan”

Written by John Simon, Levon Helm, Joseph Flood, Stan Szelest

From the Band’s 1993 album, Jericho, which features the group’s excellent cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Atlantic City,” “Move to Japan” is a chunking, driving song featuring Helm on lead vocals. It’s all about getting up and going… moving across the Pacific Ocean to Japan.

Well, I’m starin’ at my Sony, a-drinkin’ Kirun beer

I had a nickel in my pocket when it all came clear

I hopped into my Honda, it’s a little bitty car

And I’m drivin’ down to meet you at the Sushi Bar

But don’t tell me I’m crazy until you hear my plan

I’m gonna buy two tickets and move to Japan

5. “Strawberry Wine”

Written by Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm

From the Band’s 1970 album, Stage Freight, “Strawberry Wine” was written by the group’s two most famous members, Robbie Robertson and Levon Helm. It’s a clear-cut blues-rock tune, as fun as it is classic. On the song, Helm sings lead vocals, displaying his dual talents.

I would try my finger and I would try my hand

At any fool game in this man’s land

But don’t you talk about this-a friend of mine

I ain’t never been let down and you’d be wastin’ time

I would scratch and steal, I would maim a man

I would even run the bounty across the other county

So don’t you talk about this here friend of mine

I gave it all of my money, but it makes me feel fine

Yeah, I know you won’t give me no peace of mind

Try to understand I just wanna feel good all the time

Don’t you talk about a dear old friend of mine

Well, I know that you are sweet and more than double fine

Everybody said you oughta marry that rich man down the line

But if I had to make a choice, I wouldn’t change my mind

Honey, you just ain’t as sweet as my strawberry wine

Photo by John Atashian/Getty Images