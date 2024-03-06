3 of the Best Kelly Clarkson Duets

As one comb through social media will tell you, Kelly Clarkson is the undisputed queen of vocals. Every song she tries her hand at seems to go off without a hitch, even if on the surface, it is way out of her wheelhouse.

Clarkson has performed many covers throughout her career, each one as stellar as the next. In the case of the three covers below, she joined forces with equally as impressive artists to bring her already stellar performing chops to the next level.

1. “Because of You” with Reba McEntire

Going toe to toe with Reba McEntire is no easy feat, but Clarkson pulled it off in 2007. The artists teamed up for an emotional performance of Clarkson’s “Because of You.” The pair also recorded their duet, but it’s hard to beat out the live rendition.

I will not make the same mistakes that you did

I will not let myself ’cause my heart so much misery

I will not break the way you did

You fell so hard

I’ve learned the hard way, to never let it get that far

2. “Shallow” with Garth Brooks

If you need more evidence of the expansive range of Clarkson’s voice, look no further than this duet between her and Garth Brooks. Featured on the latest remake of A Star is Born, “Shallow” is not an easy song to sing–as any ambitious car sing-a-long session has probably already told you. Nevertheless, Clarkson and Brooks made quick work of it.

Tell me something, boy

Aren’t you tired tryna fill that void?

Or do you need more?

Ain’t it hard keepin’ it so hardcore?

3. “Almost Paradise” with Ann Wilson

Speaking of vocalists with expansive range, this next duet saw Clarkson pair up with Ann Wilson. Wilson’s vocals are almost unparalleled. Even in the case of this cover–which comes decades into her career–she sounds as if singing wailing high notes is as easy as breathing. The same could be said for Clarkson, making this a duet that needed to happen. We’re thankful it did.

Oh almost paradise

We’re knockin’ on heaven’s door

Almost paradise

How could we ask for more?

I swear that I can see forever in your eyes

Paradise

Photo via The Kelly Clarkson Show on YouTube