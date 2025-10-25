5 Television Theme Songs That Deserve a Spot on Your Halloween Playlist (No, Not the ‘Munsters’ Theme)

Absolutely no shade to The Munsters, but if you’re about to put this classic television theme song on this year’s Halloween playlist for the second (or third or fourth) time in a row, might we suggest these television theme songs instead? Include The Munsters and The Addams Family if you must—snap, snap—but these newer songs are just as capable of getting you in the spooky spirit.

Besides, you’ll need more than two songs for a great Halloween playlist, anyway.

“You’re Dead” by Norma Tanega

Kicking off our list of television theme songs that are worthy of a spot on any (un)respectable Halloween playlist is, unsurprisingly, the theme song of a show about vampires. New Zealand vampire comedy film and subsequent television show, What We Do in the Shadows, uses Norma Tanega’s mid-60s folk song, “You’re Dead”, as the series’ theme. Tanega originally wrote it as a satirical commentary about struggling to make it in the New York City music scene. But it takes on a whole new macabre meaning around Halloween time.

“Red Right Hand” by Nick Cave

Whether you’re dressing up as Ghostface from Scream or a member of the infamous Shelby gang from Birmingham, any good Halloween playlist needs “Red Right Hand” by Nick Cave. First released as a single off Let Love In from 1994, the track has become a staple for all things sinister and spooky. This song has been used in multiple movies and shows, most notably as the main theme for Peaky Blinders. Other notable covers featured on that show include Arctic Monkeys, Fidlar, and Laura Marling.

“Woke Up This Morning” by A3

Any devoted Sopranos fan will likely recognize this one-hit wonder track from British band Alabama 3. First released in 1997 on Exile on Coldharbour Lane, the song found new life as the theme for the television show following the complicated, violent life of New Jersey mafia boss Tony Soprano. From the driving rhythm to the ample opportunities for singing along (we recommend switching from the main melody to the background vocals singing “WOKE up THIS mornin”), this television theme is a must for your Halloween playlist.

“Way Down In The Hole” by Tom Waits

Although many different versions of “Way Down In The Hole” served as the theme song for the television show The Wire, we’d argue it doesn’t get much spookier than the gritty, gravelly timbre of Tom Waits. Waits released his original version in 1987 on the album Franks Wild Years. (However, if you are looking for different versions, we’d recommend Steve Earle and The Blind Boys of Alabama.) Interestingly, historians claim that “Way Down In The Hole” inspired Nick Cave’s “Red Right Hand”. Same vibe, same groove, same spook.

“X-Files” by DJ Dado

Finally, does it get creepier and more otherworldly than the theme song for the sci-fi television show X-Files? That depends on whether you are a lucky owner of the very ambient, very 1990s compilation CD Pure Moods. This 1997 CD features a remix of Mark Snow’s theme for the show, featuring everyone’s favorite FBI Special Agents, Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. Both versions are great. But if you’re making a Halloween playlist, we have to assume you’re in the mood for something a bit more dancey, which DJ Dado provides.

