5 Things to Do at Summerfest 2023 to Escape the Heat

Summerfest 2023 in Milwaukee has been underway since June 22, with two weekends remaining. This weekend June 29-July 1, and July 6-8, will have fans traveling to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the 55th edition of the music festival.

The headliners performing the last two weekends include Dave Matthews Band, Odesza, Zach Bryan, and Imagine Dragons. Alongside the headliners, other acts playing are Earth Wind & Fire, Yung Gravy, Cypress Hill, STYX, and Smash Mouth.

Despite the well-decorated musical lineup, if you are boiling in the white-hot sun and looking for a nearby oasis American Songwriter has you covered. Below are five things to do at Summerfest to beat the heat.

Elizabeth “Bo” Black Family Foundation with Dean’s Dips

The name says it all! If you want to take a dip in the fountain and get a little wet, this is your place. Though, the fountain will only be open if weather permits.

Dean’s Cool Down Booth

Deans Dairy Dip offers a mist-chilled station within the festival where one can relax in a shaded area and simply get away from the blistering sun. In addition to the replenishment the booth provides, you can also play Kan Jam, cornhole, and have the opportunity to win Dip coupons and concert tickets. Lastly, a complementary moist towel will be waiting for you upon arrival.

Starry Bar with Pepsi

If you’re still looking to enjoy being cool but not necessarily looking to get wet, though still want the presence of water, then the Starry Bar is the perfect place for you. The bar is located on the festival’s lake walk and includes an array of mixed beverages, including Pepsi’s new lemon-lime flavored soda. A good substitute for a classic lemonade.

Miller Lite Brewhouse

If you’re searching for further refreshments, replenishment, or just want to wet your whistle simply stop by the Miller Lite Brewhouse. The Brewhouse, located just off the Miller Lite stage, includes multiple bars, recreational activities, and a chance to win front-row tickets to the Miller Lite Oasis.

Summerfest Dockside Bar

Amidst your journey from seeking refuge from the sun, festivalgoers can also go on a mini bar hop with one of the stops being the Summerfest Dockside Bar. The bar is located on Lake Michigan and includes views of both the lake and the downtown skyline. The bar also features a vast amount of outdoor shaded seating. Needless to say, its the perfect place to enjoy a nice cocktail with a serene view, all while beating the heat.

For more festival experiences that aren’t just for escaping the heat, visit HERE.

