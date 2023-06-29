Shania Twain Helps Pregnant Fan With Gender Reveal During Show

A memory they will never forget! While visiting Toronto on her Queen of Me Tour, Shania Twain helped an eager fan, Hayleigh Gregory, learn the gender of her baby! The country star had noticed a sign in the crowd that read, “Shania, will you do my gender reveal?”

Excited that this was her first gender reveal, Twain went on to ask the fan, “Do you wanna come up here? I feel so privileged!” The fan was quickly met with cheers from the crowd as she made her way up the stage.

Twain, just as excited as the Gregory, eagerly met her and led her to the center of the stage by hand, with a beaming smile. The expectant mother revealed to Twain, as well as the audience, that she and her partner would be happy with either a girl or boy, but that they were hoping for a “Let’s Go Girls” moment.

As the fan extended an envelope to Twain, the drummer accompanying the singer delivered a perfectly timed drumroll, adding to the suspense. Without hastily disclosing the contents, Twain swiftly transitioned into her song “From This Moment On,” skillfully modifying the lyrics to unveil the eagerly anticipated revelation everyone had been eagerly awaiting.

From this moment/ Life has begun/ From this moment/ You are the one/ Right beside you/ There’ll be a girl, Twain sang.

The singer went on to share a video of the adorable moment on her Instagram, reiterating that she was “privileged” to help the couple. “There’s nothing more special than sharing moments like this on stage with my fans!! This was my first gender reveal and I feel so privileged to have been a part of this family’s story ❤️ #QueenOfMeTour,” she captioned the video.

Responding to the video, the soon-to-be mom of two commented, “Thank you so much Shania! You truly made this moment even more special for me and my family. The next generation fan is on her way 🥰🥹.”

Gregory also went on to share some photos of herself and the singer, saying in the caption, “Shania made my dreams come true tonight.”

(Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT)