Summerfest 2023 kicked off on June 22 and features a showcase of some highly-celebrated artists including Sheryl Crow, Eric Church, Elle King, Zac Brown Band, Bonobo, and more. The festival spans several weekends, including June 22 to June 24, June 29 to July 1, and July 6 to 8.

According to Summerfest’s website, “Summerfest® presented by American Family Insurance is all about bringing you shows you’ll brag about and moments that you just can’t miss. More stages and picture-perfect spaces on the lakefront, local eats, drinks, shopping, and even an all-new children’s area for your up-and-coming little rockers. Summerfest will celebrate its 55th anniversary in 2023. To commemorate this iconic milestone, the festival is planning some promotions for the anniversary year.”

How to Attend Summerfest 2023

Passes for Summerfest 2023 are currently available online starting at $26. Attendees can purchase individual tickets to a night performance at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater tickets. Additional add-ons are also available, including reserved seating and viewing deck options.

Summerfest 2023 is located in Downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The event will be held just 10 minutes away from Mitchell International Airport. Parking is also available for purchase, with the spots being advertised as being extremely close to the festival’s gates.

Who is Performing at Summerfest 2023

Eric Church with Elle King, Zac Brown Band with Marcus King, and James Taylor with Sheryl Crow headlined the festival’s first weekend, playing at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Other bands who performed during this three-day period include The Avett Brothers, Noah Kahan, Santa Fe Klan, Elvis Costello & the Imposters, and many more.

The second-weekend headliners will consist of Dave Matthews Band and Odesza with Bonobo, with the list of festival stage performers including Earth Wind & Fire, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Ava Maxx, Lord Huron, Yung Gravy, and many more.

The third weekend features Zack Bryan and Imagine Dragons with Ajr as the headliners. The festival stage performers for the final weekend consist of Scotty McCreery, Yungblud, Japanese Breakfast, The Mountain Goats, Lauren Daigle, Fleet Foxes, Smokey Robinson, and more.

What to Expect

There is a total of 200 acts included at Summerfest 2023 this year. In addition to the countless musical performances, there will be other immersive activities for guests to enjoy as well.

According to Summerfest’s website, “Summerfest offers immersive experiences for fest-goers looking for something to do before the headliners hit the stage. Check out what’s on the water from the shore, relax and enjoy the sounds of Summerfest with some wine with cheese at the Summerfest Corkscrew, create memories with picture-perfect backgrounds, or visit the daily sports activities at the Gruber Law Office Sportzone.”

