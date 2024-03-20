Lainey Wilson to Partner with Barmen 1873 Bourbon to Open Pop-Up Bar in Nashville

Country stars have a long history of opening bars in Nashville. Lainey Wilson, on the other hand, does things differently. Instead of opening a massive bar on Broadway, she’s going for a smaller more intimate approach. Next month, she’ll partner with Barmen 1873 Bourbon to open a pop-up bar in Music City. To make things even better, the bar will serve cocktails that the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer helped create.

This will mark Barmen 1873 Bourbon’s first-ever celebrity partnership. Not only will they join forces to open the limited-time watering hole, but Wilson will also take the bourbon on the road with her on the Country’s Cool Again Tour.

Alan Bremerkamp, director of marketing at Coors Spirits Co. spoke about the partnership in a statement. “Music and bourbon are the perfect pairing, and together, they hit all the right notes,” he shared. “Just like Barmen 1873 Bourbon, Lainey Wilson breaks barriers and is blazing her own path, which makes her the perfect artist for us to collaborate with,” he added.

Wilson also shared her excitement for the partnership. “2024 has been an incredible year so far, and I’m thrilled to have Barmen 1873 Bourbon come along for the ride,” she said. “Together, we’ll create memories for all my fans, starting with the Hold My Bourbon Bar, which will serve some cocktails that I had the pleasure of helping create. I’m also so excited to share that 100% of the proceeds will support my Heart Like a Truck fund to help give back to communities and organizations across the globe,” she added.

Lainey Wilson’s Hold My Bourbon Bar

The Hold My Bourbon Bar pop-up will be open for three days in April. It will be open on April 5 and 6 from 6:30-11:00 PM local time and from 4:30-9 PM on April 7. The pop-up will be located at GoodTimes Full Service Bar at 1529 4th Avenue S. in Nashville. However, patrons won’t just be able to walk up to the bar and get in. Instead, they’ll need to go to the pop-up’s official website and buy tickets.

Tickets for the Hold My Bourbon Bar are $10. Ticketholders will gain entry to the bar as well as two free drinks and light bar bites.

Hold My Bourbon Bar Exclusive Cocktails

The bar will feature three exclusive drinks made with Barmen 1873 and inspired by Wilson’s music.

Wildflowers Old Fashioned— Inspired by Lainey Wilson’s Song “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” this is the drink for those who were born tough as nails and are hitchin’ a ride on glory’s train. (Barmen 1873 Bourbon, grapefruit/rose honey syrup)

Inspired by Lainey Wilson’s Song “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” this is the drink for those who were born tough as nails and are hitchin’ a ride on glory’s train. (Barmen 1873 Bourbon, grapefruit/rose honey syrup) Buckle Up— Inspired by Lainey Wilson’s song “Heart Like a Truck,” this is the drink for those with a heart like a truck. This drink is as good as it is tough. (Barmen 1873 Bourbon, pineapple juice, lemon juice, cinnamon syrup, angostura bitters)

Inspired by Lainey Wilson’s song “Heart Like a Truck,” this is the drink for those with a heart like a truck. This drink is as good as it is tough. (Barmen 1873 Bourbon, pineapple juice, lemon juice, cinnamon syrup, angostura bitters) Wild Horses Manhattan—Named after Lainey’s fan group, this cocktail highlights Barmen 1873 Bourbon’s coffee and chocolate notes, both of which are Lainey’s favorite flavors. (Barmen 1873 Bourbon, coffee liqueur, simple syrup, orange bitters, chocolate bitters)

