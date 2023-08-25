4 of the Best Billie Eilish Covers

Billie Eilish’s uniquely stunning vocals are enough to distinguish her from any other artist. Even when covering songs by other artists, she manages to make them her own. There’s no mistaking Eilish’s voice when it rings out from your headphones.

Below, are four of Eilish’s best cover songs. From “Hotline Bling” to “Yesterday,” Eilish has made quick work of these hits.

1. “Bad” by Michael Jackson – Like a Version (2018)

Eilish appeared on Triple J’s “Like a Version” series in 2018 to cover Michael Jackson’s “Bad.” With her brother, FINNEAS, in tow, Eilish delivered an alluring rendition of the 1987 track. In typical Eilish fashion, she added an air of melancholia to the otherwise upbeat tune. It’s worlds away from the original, but impressive nonetheless.

2. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana – Concert footage (2018)

At a 2019 concert, Eilish decided to cover Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Instead of the high-powered guitars present in the original version, Eilish opted to perform the song with a ukulele backing her up. The choice of accompaniment perfectly complements Eilish’s soft vocals.

3. “Hotline Bling” by Drake – Soundcloud (2018)

Back in 2018, Eilish posted a short cover of Drake’s “Hotline Bling.” Fans become obsessed with the cover, to the point that the original Soundcloud link has 13.8 million views. Earlier this year, Eilish appeased them by adding an official version to streaming services. It’s a short cover, but it made enough of a splash to be considered one of her best.

4. “Yesterday” by the Beatles – Oscars “In Memoriam” (2020)

Few voices are better suited to perform a song during the “In Memoriam” segment at the Oscars than Eilish’s. Her honeyed vocals are the perfect assuage amid grief. When she was tapped to perform a tribute at the 2020 Oscars, Eilish opted to perform “Yesterday” by the Beatles. It was just as stunning as one could imagine.

