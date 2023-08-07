5 Things to Know About Luke Combs

Despite his relatively short career, Luke Combs has made an indelible mark on country music. From his lengthy list of hit singles to his growling vocals, Combs is very quickly becoming the blueprint for the next generation of country stars. There has been a marked shift toward soulful vocals paired with classic country lyricism in recent years that cannot be ignored.

You likely know all of his hits but, do you know who Combs is outside of the studio? If not, find five facts about the country star below.

1. He worked as a bouncer during college

Prior to becoming one of the most celebrated country artists in recent memory, Combs attended Appalachian State University. While in college, he had his sights set on a career in music. During college, he worked as a bouncer at a local bar where he would go on to perform. In the end, Combs dropped out of college with only a few credits left to graduate. It certainly wasn’t a wash though, given that it teed him up for a lucrative career in country music.

2. He studied criminal justice

Prior to dropping out of college and jumping headfirst into country music, Combs was on a path to becoming a homicide detective. “That’s actually what I wanted to do,” Combs once explained. “People are pretty surprised by it… if you’ve noticed, I don’t actually have the physical build of a police officer.” A police officer with a voice like that? It’s a wonder he ever thought of doing anything else.

3. He has struggled with OCD and anxiety

Despite performing in front of massive crowds all over the world, Combs has said he has struggled with OCD and anxiety in the past.

“It’s something I’ve always struggled with, always affected me,” Combs told The Big Interview With Dan Rather last year. “First time I can remember was probably middle school, up to the end of college. I still have my moments here and there, but it’s something that I’ve learned about, and it’s something I’ve been able to get a hold of. It’s been great to have felt free from those things for a long time.”

4. He has scored 16 consecutive No. 1 hits

If you’ve turned on country radio at all since 2014, it’ll come as no surprise that Combs’ singles have found great success. In fact, the North Carolina native has scored 16 consecutive No. 1 singles, joining heavyweights like Alan Jackson, Alabama, and Garth Brooks who are all in the double digits.

5. He cites Eric Church as one of his biggest influences

Combs has gushed about Eric Church on countless occasions, citing him as one of the biggest influences on his own career.

“When I got to Appalachian State, a guy who lived on my floor brought in an Eric Church CD and said, ‘Hey, this guy went to college here. You should check him out,'” Combs explained. “Once I heard Eric I was like this is something I can relate to. And if he can do that and he’s from here, and I’m from here, I can do that. And that’s kinda where the fire caught spark.”

Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images