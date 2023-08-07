Jamie Foxx Apologizes after Allegedly Making Antisemitic Comments

Actor and singer Jamie Foxx, who is still recovering from a serious illness, has come under fire recently for allegedly making an antisemitic post on Instagram. Foxx has since issued an apology for his controversial post.

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry,” Foxx stated in a new Instagram post shared over the weekend. “That was never my intent.

“To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more,” the apology post continued. “I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended. … Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx.”

In his now-deleted post that caused upset online, Foxx expressed his feelings about a former friend, but for many, his words came across in an uncomfortable way. “THEY KILLED THIS DUDE NAME JESUS…WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY’LL DO TO YOU???! #fakefriends #fakelove,” Foxx wrote in his original Instagram post.

In addition to fans, some celebrities also took offense to Foxx’s post. Jennifer Aniston wrote some words of her own on her Instagram Story, criticizing her Hollywood peer.

“This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feed – I do NOT support any type of antisemitism,” Aniston captioned her story. “And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

While many people were offended by Foxx’s comments, other social media users took time to defend the “Just Like Me” singer’s words. “Any black person growing up in the south will tell you that Jamie Foxx wasn’t referring to Jewish people,” One Twitter user wrote. “‘They killed/lied on/talked about Jesus’ simply means, ‘If Jesus can be betrayed, so can you.’ He genuinely meant fake friends/fake people. So quick to reach, it’s ridiculous.”

“Jamie Foxx is a decent person so of course he apologized for potentially offending folks,” another Twitter user wrote. “But it def got misconstrued in the most oblivious way possible, like was the ‘fake friends’ hashtag only visible for some folks??”

