Big Head Todd And The Monsters Announce 2024 Tour With Blues Traveler

Bluesy jam band Big Head Todd And The Monsters are planning to release their next album Her Way Out in May, and they’ve already released the single Thunderbird from the upcoming album. This is going to be a huge deal for fans, as the band hasn’t released a studio album since New World Arisin’ in 2017. The band isn’t just stopping at an album release, either. They’ll be touring the US with fellow blues rockers Blues Traveler through August! No additional supporting acts have been announced for the Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters Tour, but these two headliners can more than handle themselves on stage.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd And The Monsters 2024 Tour will begin on July 30 in El Dorado, Arkansas at Mad Amphitheater. The tour will come to an end on August 24 in Quakertown, Pennsylvania at Univest Performance Center.

The artist presale for this tour will start today via Big Head Todd And The Monsters’ website. Fans can use the password “BLUEMONSTER24” to get in on the event. The artist presale can also be accessed through Ticketmaster.

Public on-sale starts on April 5 at 10:00 am local, except for the Decatur, Illinois date, which will be available for general sale on April 4. Most of the tour dates will be available on Ticketmaster, but fans might also have some luck over at Stubhub.

Stubhub often has tickets available for less than face value, and the FanProtect Program ensures that your purchase is legitimate. It’s definitely worth a try, especially if your chosen tour date is sold out.

Get your tickets to see Big Head Todd And The Monsters and Blues Traveler before they sell out!

July 30 – El Dorado, AR – Mad Amphitheater

August 1 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

August 2 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

August 3 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphipheatre

August 6 – Wichita, KS – Wave Outdoor

August 8 – Jefferson City, MO – CRMU Healthcare Amphitheater

August 9 – Decatur, IL – Devon G. Buffett Amphitheater

August 10 – Peoria, IL – CEFCU Peoria Riverfront

August 13 – Fort Wayne, IN – Foellinger Theatre

August 14 – Grand Rapids, MI – TBA

August 16 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark

August 17 – Fairport, NY – Perinton Center Park Amphitheater

August 20 – Cohasset, MA – South Shore Music Circus

August 22 – Middlefield, CT – Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort

August 23 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

August 24 – Quakertown, PA – Univest Performance Center

Photo by Christian Petersen

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.