Carly Pearce Announces New Song, 2023 Country Music Made Me Do It Tour

Carly Pearce is asserting that “Country Music Made Me Do It” in her new song. Set to arrive on Friday (August 11), the song also lends itself to the name of Pearce’s fall 2023 tour, the Country Music Made Me Do It Tour.

The 12-date engagement begins on October 5 in New York and takes Pearce to theaters in cities all across the country including Boston, St, Louis, Myrtle Beach and Los Angeles. The tour wraps on November 18 at The Fillmore in Detroit. Rising stars Adam Doleac and Hannah Ellis join as supporting acts.

“Country Music Made Me Do It” will be the latest release from Pearce’s forthcoming album. She dropped its lead single, “We Don’t Fight Anymore” featuring Chris Stapleton, in June 2023. It’s currently in the Top 20 on country radio. It follows the critically acclaimed and CMA Awards nominated 2021 EP, 29, and subsequent album 29: Written in Stone.

“SURPRISE! It’s been a crazy couple of years since I released 29 into the world, and I’m ready to begin this next chapter with you,” Pearce shared on Instagram. “I’m SO excited to bring the ‘Country Music Made Me Do It’ Tour to life this fall, to celebrate the true beginning of a turned page in my life, both musically and personally.”

The singer adds that she’s been actively in the studio working on new music and describes “Country Music Made Me Do It” as, “The essence of this next chapter for me. I wrote this song as an autobiographical anthem, but I can’t wait to hear the ways YOUR story has been influenced by country music,” she says.

Coinciding with the tour announcement is the launch of Pearce’s first official fan club. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on August 11 at 10 a.m. local time, but members of the fan club will have access to a presale from Tuesday (August 8) at 10 a.m. until Thursday (August 10) at 10 p.m. local time.

Carly Pearce’s The Country Music Made Me Do It Tour Dates

^Adam Doleac

*Hannah Ellis

+No support

Date City Venue

October 5, 2023 New York, NY The Town Hall^

October 6, 2023 Boston, MA House of Blues^

October 7, 2023 Silver Spring, MD The Filmore^

October 12, 2023 Madison, WI The Sylvee*

October 13, 2023 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre*

October 14, 2023 Norman, OK Riverwind Casino+

October 20, 2023 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues^

October 21, 2023 Augusta, GA Miller Theater^

October 27, 2023 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern^

November 1, 2023 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre^

November 2, 2023 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Center^

November 18, 2023 Detroit, MI The Fillmore ^

Photos Credit: Alexa Campbell / Courtesy Big Machine