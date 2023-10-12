5 Things to Know About Nicki Minaj

If you perform a quick Google search for “the queen of rap,” Nicki Minaj is at the top of the results page, and that’s not by chance. Nicki’s 2018 album, Queen, topped charts worldwide, cementing her as a dominant force in the music industry.

However, beyond the glitz and glamor lies a captivating universe adored by her loyal fanbase, the Barbz. Here, we won’t just celebrate Nicki as the ” The Queen of Rap”—we’ll unveil five remarkable facts that shed new light on this enigmatic artist.

Below, we explore Nicki Minaj’s Caribbean heritage and real name, her groundbreaking debut with ‘Pink Friday,’ her entrepreneurial prowess, her relationships, and fan connections, and some surprising tidbits about her personality that you probably didn’t know.

1. Nicki Minaj’s Ethnicity, Real Name, and Birthplace

Nicki Minaj, the acclaimed rapper, singer, songwriter, and actress, has a rich Caribbean heritage. She was born on December 8, 1982, in Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. She moved with her family to Queens, New York, at age five. While her real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, she adopted the stage name “Nicki Minaj,” which has since become synonymous with her global success and musical talent.

2. Her Debut Album and Fame

Nicki Minaj’s journey to stardom was propelled by her debut album Pink Friday in 2010. This groundbreaking release marked her grand entrance into the music world. It showcased her exceptional talents as a rapper, singer, and songwriter. Pink Friday was a remarkable fusion of hip-hop and pop, which played a significant role in establishing Nicki’s diverse and influential musical style. The impact of Pink Friday was evident from its debut at number two on the highly competitive U.S. Billboard 200 chart, where it sold a remarkable 375,000 copies in its first week—an achievement that spoke volumes about her rising popularity.

The single “Super Bass” emerged as the standout track within this iconic album. Released as a single in 2011, it quickly became Nicki’s signature song. “Super Bass” was not just catchy; it served as a testament to Nicki’s extraordinary rapping skills and innate ability to craft unforgettable pop hits. It reached number three on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and succeeded globally. Nicki Minaj’s versatility as an artist was further emphasized through her collaborations on Pink Friday, and “Monster” featuring prominent artists like Kanye West. Her verse in “Monster,” with lyrics like: “Yeah, I’m in that Tonka, color of Willy Wonka / You could be the King but watch the Queen conquer,” received widespread acclaim for its creativity and wordplay, solidifying her position as a force to be reckoned with in the industry. The excellence of Pink Friday earned it a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 54th Grammy Awards in 2012. Additionally, Nicki Minaj received a Best New Artist nomination and Best Rap Performance for the single “Moment 4 Life.”

3. She is a Businesswoman

Nicki Minaj has become a successful businesswoman by diversifying her career beyond music. Nicki has secured lucrative endorsement deals with major brands such as Pepsi, Adidas, and MAC Cosmetics. These partnerships have contributed to her financial success and elevated her brand into the mainstream. In collaboration with Kmart, Nicki introduced “The Nicki Minaj Collection,” a fashion line featuring a wide clothing range.

This collection aimed to make fashion more accessible to a broader audience. However, it’s worth noting that this fashion line was discontinued. Nicki’s foray into fragrances began in 2010 through a licensing arrangement with Elizabeth Arden. Her fragrance line includes popular scents like “Pink Friday,” “Minajesty,” and “Trini Girl.” These fragrances have garnered praise for their unique scents and stylish packaging. Her last release was in 2019—a collection of nine fragrances, including six standard releases and three limited editions.

4. Nicki’s Relationships —Personal and with Fans

Nicki Minaj’s relationships have always been a subject of interest. In October 2019, Nicki tied the knot with Kenneth Petty. Their relationship has a unique history, as Kenneth Petty is a childhood friend of Nicki’s. Over time, their friendship blossomed into a romantic one, leading to their marriage decision. Their wedding ceremony was private, away from the public eye. However, the couple has shared glimpses of their married life on social media, allowing fans to catch a few moments of happiness together.

Nicki has a dedicated fanbase known as the Barbz. These fans are known for their unwavering support, fierce loyalty, and unique relationship with the artist. They defend her against criticism and actively promote her work across various platforms. Nicki Minaj actively acknowledges and engages with her fan base through social media and creative projects. Also, Nicki Minaj has created her unique vocabulary and slang, “Nictionary.” Her fans readily embrace and understand this distinctive language, enhancing their connection with the artist and allowing them to communicate through shared references.

5. She is Acrophobic and Shorter Than You Think

Nicki Minaj has an exciting aspect to her personality that some may find surprising. She is acrophobic, which means she has a fear of heights. While Nicki Minaj is a confident and dynamic performer on stage, it’s surprising to know she fears heights. Also, she’s shorter than many people might think. Despite her larger-than-life stage presence and persona, she is 5 feet 2 inches tall. Based on her commanding presence in the music industry, this may surprise those who imagine her as taller.

