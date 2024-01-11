5 Things You Should Know About ‘The Voice’ Season 24 Runner-Up Ruby Leigh

“Don’t let your fears be bigger than your dreams,” reads an adage on the opening page of Ruby Leigh‘s official website. Even though the 16-year-old didn’t win season 24 of The Voice, the Foley, Missouri native has already impressed millions of viewers and the four Voice coaches with her performances throughout the singing competition, beginning with her Blind Audition cover, and yodeling, to Patsy Montana’s 1934 “I Want To Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart.”



Eventually ending her run on The Voice as the runner-up, Leigh held on to the very end with breathtaking performances spanning Dolly Parton‘s 1973 classic “Jolene” during the Battles, Linda Ronstadt‘s “Long Long Time Ago” during the Playoffs, and her blistering cover of LeAnn Rimes’ 1994 hit “Blue” for the Knockouts.

She also took on John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds,” along with her finale performance of the Eagles‘ 1973 classic “Desperado.”





Just old enough to drive, Leigh is still an older soul. From an early age, the teen gravitated toward country music greats like Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams, Ernest Tubb, Jimmy Rodgers, and Patsy Cline. She had so many requests to cover Cline’s 1961 hit “Crazy,” that she shared her lush rendition of the Willie Nelson-penned classic on Instagram.

“Ruby has something totally different—sixteen years old, she’s so talented,” said Leigh’s coach Reba McEntire, following her Voice audition. “We need people like Ruby who bring a little bit of the past of country music forward.”

After her whirlwind turn on The Voice, Leigh is ready to embark on her first tour and release her debut album, and there’s still more to reveal about the young artist’s roots, her earlier career, and where she’s headed next.

Here are five things to know about the season 24 Voice runner-up.

1. She Survived a Tornado

When Leigh was 4, her parents were nearly killed during a tornado. Thankfully, they survived, but the event traumatized Leigh and left her with a severe bout of separation anxiety. Following the natural disaster, Leigh wanted to be homeschooled to be closer to her parents.



She shared this struggle during one episode of The Voice and said that being able to perform helped heal her. “I credit music for that,” said Leigh.

2. She’s Already Performed with Vince Gill

When she was even younger than her 16 years, Leigh already performed as an opening act for Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence. She has also sung alongside Vince Gill, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, and The Time Jumpers.

3. She Loves Animals

Leigh was named after her grandmother for good reason. Her grandmother was an animal lover, and Leigh has carried on her compassion for all living things. According to her official website, Leigh “has volunteered her time and talents for many causes to benefit both humans and animals.”

4. She Has 200+ Songs Stored by Memory

“Ruby has compiled a song list of over 200-plus songs she has stored in her memory,” reads a descriptor in her bio. “She refuses to use paper notes or digital instruments on stage to perform her music and quotes.” It’s something the singer has stood by since the age of 9.



“If you wanna be a singer, said Leigh, “that’s your job to remember the words.”

5. Her Debut Album Will Include Originals and Covers—and a Possible “Secret” Collaboration with Gwen Stefani

Along with a tour, Leigh is also ready to release her debut album, which will include some of her original songs, along with covers, including some she performed on The Voice. “I’m going to try to put out a mostly original album,” said Leigh. “I’m probably going to put some covers that I did on the show on there too because I’ve had a great response from them and a lot of people have been like, ‘Record this, please.’”



The album may also include something linked to an offer made by Voice coach Gwen Stefani. “Gwen said something exciting to me [after the finale] I can’t share,” revealed Leigh. “We’ll see if it works out.”



Leigh added, “It’s only the beginning for me. I’m just getting started.”

