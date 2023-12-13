‘The Voice’ Finale: Ruby Leigh Shares Her Gratitude With Fans After Being Voted Into the Top 5

The Voice season 24 is quickly coming to an end. The two-day Finale event begins next Monday (December 18). Last night, the votes came in and granted five singers access to the final round of the competition. By this time next week Lila Forde, Huntley, Ruby Leigh, Mara Justine, or Jacquie Roar will be named the winner of this season of The Voice.

Last night, Leigh took to Instagram to thank the fans for voting her into the Top 5. The post contained a carousel of photos of the young singer on The Voice alongside a short but gratitude-filled post. “Wowza! THANK YOU SO MUCH for voting me through to the finale,” she wrote. “Top 5 baby! For Team Reba! Let’s do this!”

Ruby Leigh Could Win It All During The Voice Finale

The 16-year-old singer from Foley, Missouri has been crushing it since her blind audition. Her cover of Patsy Montana’s “I Want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart” featured some of her expert yodeling. More importantly, it earned her a four-chair turn. Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Reba McEntire all wanted the phenomenal young vocalist on their teams. In the end, she decided to go with Team Reba.

Since then, Leigh has stunned the crowd and judges alike every time she took the stage. For instance, she leaned heavily into her yodeling and love for country music with her cover of “Blue” in the Knockouts. LeAnn Rimes made the Bill Mack-penned song a hit in the 90s. However, Leigh made it her own on The Voice.

Earlier this week, she performed “Country Roads” by John Denver to earn her spot in the Top 5. She took Denver’s folksy hit and leaned heavily into something that sounded like it was forged in the hills and hollers of Appalachia. Her rendition featured acoustic guitar, fiddle, and mandolin to give it that old-time feel. However, it was Leigh’s powerful voice that made the performance worthy of the Top 5.

Tune in next week to see if Leigh will come away the big winner.

