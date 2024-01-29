New Fan Video Shows the True Character of ‘The Voice’ Runner-up Ruby Leigh

Ruby Leigh made an impact with her time on The Voice. She made it to the Finale with a collection of country covers. In the end, she took second to Huntley. However, she didn’t need the grand prize to turn countless viewers into fans. Now, the 16-year-old country singer is plotting a regional tour and working on her debut album. Those fans she made while on the singing competition show continue to push her forward.

Last week, an Instagram account called Ruby’s Rainbow shared a video that showed the world what kind of person Leigh is. Ruby of Ruby’s Rainbow fame is a young girl with Down Syndrome and a huge personality. She’s also a massive fan of Leigh’s. In a previous video, she stated that one of her goals for 2024 was to travel to Missouri to meet her favorite singer from The Voice.

The video shows Ruby and her mom entering the venue to see Leigh perform. That’s where things get heartwarming and interesting.

Ruby Meets Ruby Leigh

The video shows clips of Leigh playing Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” and a cover of a Reba McEntire song. Then, she played Ruby’s favorite, “I Want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart” by Patsy Montana. This probably would have been enough to make the young fan’s day. However, Leigh took things a little further.

“I have a bestie out in the crowd,” Leigh announced. “And a celebrity.” Then, she called Ruby up on stage with her. They hugged, and Leigh presented her with a gift. The video then shows Leigh covering Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” with Ruby standing beside her on the stage.

Ruby also joined Leigh and her family for some photos and hang time after the show.

The caption of the video sheds light on how important the evening was for Ruby. “Not only is Ruby Leigh an INCREDIBLE singer, she is also an INCREDIBLE HUMAN,” the post began. “Ruby was SO excited to actually MEET her new bestie. Thank you for ONCE AGAIN making our girl feel so special. We love you, Ruby Leigh, AND your family.”

Leigh has, time and again, shown the world that she has the talent it takes to make it in the music business. Her stage presence, singing, and guitar playing are on par with veteran road warriors twice her age. This video shows that she also has the kind of heart that allows her to connect and bond with fans.