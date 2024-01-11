New Details on Debut Album from ‘The Voice’ Runner-up Ruby Leigh: Planned Release & Fan-Favorite Covers

Ruby Leigh, the 16-year-old country sensation who was the runner-up on the latest season of The Voice, has revealed some details about the plans for her debut album. In a new interview with Country Now, Leigh says she’s hoping to release the album sometime this year.

Leigh, who hails from the small St. Louis suburb of Foley, Missouri, also discussed the material she’s planning to include on the record.

“I’m going to try to put out a mostly original album, and I’m probably going to put some covers that I did on the show on there too,” she said, “because I’ve had a great response from them and a lot of people have been like, ‘Record this, please.’”

What Ruby Sang on The Voice

Leigh, who was a member of country legend Reba McEntire’s team, finished second to powerhouse rock-and-soul singer Huntley, from Niall Horan’s team. Among the tunes that Leigh sang on The Voice were Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue,” Linda Ronstadt’s “Long, Long Time,” John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds,” and the Eagles’ “Desperado.”

Ruby’s Touring Plans and Dream Gig

The singer has been lining a variety of concerts for 2024, including a January 20 performance in Arlington, Texas.

Regarding her performing plans, Leigh told Country Now, “I’ve been doing this since I was nine years old… I finally just got a big break, so it’s really exciting and I’m just excited to see where all I go on this tour, and you know, where I can go.”

She also revealed that her ultimate dream gig is to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Upcoming Special Events

Meanwhile, NBC’s St. Louis affiliate TV station KSDK reports that Leigh will be celebrated for her achievements with a resolution on the floor of the Missouri Senate in Jefferson City on February 1.

Leigh also will give a special performance on February 3 during halftime of the University of Missouri Tigers’ home basketball game against the Texas A&M Aggies.