’The Voice’ Finale: 3 Fast Facts About Ruby Leigh of Team Reba

Ruby Leigh has been wowing coaches and fans of The Voice alike since her Blind Audition. The young country singer from Missouri already had an impressive resume before she came to the show. Now, her star is rising faster than ever. In fact, many fans believe that Leigh could walk away as Season 24’s big winner. Here are three things to know about the Missouri-born country singer before the finale kicks off tonight (December 18).

Videos by American Songwriter

Guy Clark Inspired Her to Be a Singer

Hailed as one of the greatest songwriters in country music history, Guy Clark has inspired and influenced countless artists. Leigh is one of them. According to her NBC biography, her love of country music began at the age of nine. She heard her dad listening to Clark’s “Dublin Blues” and was hooked immediately. By the next day, she had memorized the entire song.

[RELATED: Watch Yodeling Contestant Ruby Leigh Wow ‘The Voice’ Judges and Get a Four-Chair Turn]

Leigh has showcased her love of country music throughout her time on The Voice. For instance, she chose the Country and Western deep cut “I Want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart” by Patsy Montana to introduce herself to the coaches and the audience.

[RELATED: Watch: ‘The Voice’ Contestant Ruby Leigh Yodels Her Way to a Knockout Win with a Stunning Rendition of LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue”]

Ruby Leigh Has Performed with Country Stars

After her four-chair turn in the Blind Auditions, Leigh chose to follow her love of country music and go to Team Reba. McEntire is arguably the biggest star she’s been connected to. However, the “Fancy” singer isn’t the only country star that the 16-year-old Missouri native has been connected to.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’: 16-Year-Old Phenom Ruby Leigh Dazzles With Cover of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads”]

Before auditioning for The Voice, Leigh performed with Vince Gill, The Time Jumpers, Johnny Lee, and Mickey Gilley. Gill, of course, remains a mainstay in country music with his long and successful career, unmatched voice, and otherworldly guitar skills. He was also a member of the Western Swing band The Time Jumpers between 2010 and 2020.

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Finale: Who are the 5 Artists Remaining?]

Gilley is a favorite among fans of the 70s and 80s country with songs like “Room Full of Roses” and the country rendition of “Stand by Me.” Additionally, he owned the legendary Pasadena, Texas dancehall Gilley’s Club. Urban Cowboy was filmed at Gilley’s and Johnny Lee’s “Lookin’ for Love” was a highlight of the movie’s soundtrack.

Leigh also performed pre-shows for Tracy Lawrence and Clint Black. Additionally, she once sang on stage during a Lorrie Morgan concert.

She Survived a Horrific Tornado

When she was just four years old, Leigh and her family survived a massive tornado. The storm ripped through their tiny hometown of Foley, Missouri, and nearly killed both of the young singer’s parents. As a result, she found it hard to be away from her parents for any length of time and opted to be homeschooled to stay close to them.

Three Faster Facts About Ruby Leigh

At 16, she’s the youngest remaining singer on this season of The Voice She’s one of only 68 people who live in her hometown Leigh has been with Team Reba since her Blind Audition and goes into the Finals with a perfect record

Featured Image: YouTube