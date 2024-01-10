‘The Voice’ Runner-up Ruby Leigh Goes “Crazy” with Beautiful Patsy Cline Cover

Country singer Ruby Leigh didn’t take home the big win on The Voice. However, that isn’t stopping her from pursuing a music career. She currently has several local and regional shows planned. Additionally, she’s using her social media accounts to continue giving fans what they want to hear.

After being named the runner-up in the singing competition, Leigh shared her thoughts with the St. Lois Post-Dispatch. “I feel like a winner, honestly,” she said. Leigh added, “I made it so close, closer than anyone in Missouri. I was the highest-finishing female on the show, and I’m a minor. Also, is was Reba’s first time. It wasn’t my destiny to win. I’m fine with that. It’s just a TV show. It is what it is.”

Now, it seems that Leigh is happy to combine her immense talent with the boost in visibility she got from The Voice to forge her path forward in the music world. It won’t be long before the young Missouri native has her name in lights across the country.

Ruby Leigh Delivers a Stellar Patsy Cline Cover

Earlier this week, Leigh took to Instagram to share a cover of “Crazy” made popular by the late great Patsy Cline. “Had so many requests for this one while I was on the show, so here’s ‘Crazy’ by Patsy Cline,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Leigh proved that she had powerful pipes on The Voice. However, the video she posted shows that she doesn’t need network television-level production to make her sound like a star. With just her her phone’s microphone, she delivered a goosebump-raising rendition of Cline’s timeless classic.

After delivering a spot-on cover of a classic country song, Leigh took a moment to speak to her followers. “There ya go! There’s a Patsy Cline song for ya. If you don’t know who I am, my name’s Ruby Leigh, I was runner-up on The Voice season 24, this season. It was pretty crazy and I know I had so many requests for Patsy Cline, so I just sang a Patsy Cline song,” she said. “I hope you liked it. Come see me on tour. I’m on tour this year, I’d love to see you. I have some dates posted already.” Before signing off, she promised, “More music to come.”

Ruby Hits the Road

Leigh will perform several live shows in the coming months. Check out the list of upcoming dates below.

01/20—Arlington, Texas @ Arlington Music Hall

02/03—Highland, Illinois @ Knights of Columbus Hall

02/07—Columbia, Missouri @ Mizzou Arena (Halftime show)

02/10—Worden, Illinois @ The Rustic Tavern & Grill

07/03—Shelbina, Missouri @ Shelby County Fair

07/06—Lebanon, Missouri @ Leclede County Fair

