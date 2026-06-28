5 Unique Songs That Will Make You Feel Pride for Your Home State

When we think of state-specific songs, there are a handful of obvious picks that come to mind: “Hotel California”, “Ohio”, and even John Denver’s “Country Roads, Take Me Home” conjures images of West Virginia (or western Virginia), despite the state not being in the title. But what about the less ubiquitous songs that offer up home state pride, if only in a wistful, nostalgic kind of way?

From early 2000s folk to 1970s one-hit wonders and one good ol’ country stomp, here are five tracks that ought to give any Buckeyes, Hoosiers, Okies, Mississippians, and beyond a little twinge of home state joy. Sorry, Californians—we think you have enough state-specific songs already.

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“Miss Ohio” by Gillian Welch

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Kicking off this list of home state pride-inducing songs is one that references my home state: “Miss Ohio” by Gillian Welch. As is the case with many of the songs on this list, “Miss Ohio” isn’t necessarily a travel brochure for people eager to move to the Buckeye State. But for anyone who has wistfully stared out over a field of corn punctuated by a billboard that says, “HELL IS REAL,” then “Miss Ohio” is just the kind of song that speaks right to your Skyline chili-fed soul.

“Last Dance With Mary Jane” by Tom Petty

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Again, I’m not saying every lyric in these state-specific songs is an argument for moving to that region. However, anyone who has ever had an Indiana mailing address has likely shouted the words, “She grew up tall, and she grew up right with them Indiana boys on them Indiana nights,” while listening to Tom Petty’s “Last Dance With Mary Jane”. With just one lyric, Petty manages to paint pictures of bonfires with beer kegs, garage hangouts, and killing time by the river.

“Tulsa Time” by Don Williams

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Whereas “Okie From Muskogee” paints Oklahomans as looking out on the rest of the world (somewhat harshly), Don Williams’ “Tulsa Time” is the kind of state-specific song that reminds us that no matter how far away we roam, sometimes, going back to your roots is just what the doctor ordered. Indeed, when Arizona and California leave you high and dry, Williams’ track is a reminder that your home state—in this case, Oklahoma—will always be there to welcome you back.

“Mississippi Queen” by Mountain

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Mountain earned one-hit-wonder status for their Top 40 track from 1970, “Mississippi Queen”. Cue every single woman from Mississippi feeling like the song was written about them. And you know what? Pop off, Mississippi queens. I’m right there with you in thinking that it really was. Even if you’re not from the Magnolia State, Mountain’s state-specific song makes you wish that you were. Maybe it’s the cowbell. Maybe it’s the nasty guitar tone. It’s probably a little bit of both, honestly.

“Rock’n Me” by Steve Miller Band

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This list of iconic state-specific songs would be sorely lacking if we didn’t include at least one track that lists a multitude of states. But at the risk of overdoing songs like “I’ve Been Everywhere” and “California Girls” that have become synonymous with the “list a bunch of places and call it a song” trick, I’ll close out this collection with Steve Miller Band’s “Rock’n Me”. Folks in Phoenix, Arizona; Tacoma; Philadelphia; Atlanta; and Los Angeles, this last one’s for you.

Photo by Jon Lusk/Redferns