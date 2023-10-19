5 Ways to Break Through Songwriter’s Block

Writer’s block is a challenge that all songwriters, from beginners to seasoned professionals, will face at some point. It’s an inevitable part of the creative process.

But the good news is that there’s a way out of this creative funk. So, if you’ve ever found yourself staring at a blank page, wondering if you’re doomed to an eternity of uninspired moments, don’t worry – there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

It’s perfectly normal to hit a wall, and many of the greatest songwriters have grappled with this same issue. The key is to arm yourself with a toolkit of strategies to reignite your inspiration and overcome this dreaded situation.

Let’s delve into some practical tips that can help you navigate through any dry spells and get your creative juices flowing!

Five Key Techniques to Break Through Songwriter’s Block

1) Listening to Different Styles and Genres

We all have our favorite styles, genres, and go-to artists, but sometimes we end up falling into the same traps, same patterns and our creativity can grow stale. We need to be an active listener to music outside our norm or comfort zone.

I’m not saying you have to be a raving fan, but we need to know how to find the gold in other styles and artists.

If we can find the gold there, how can we find it in our own songs? See this past article on active listening if you’re curious to know more: “Active Listening for the Unconvinced”.

2) Cowriting and Collaboration

The great strength we have is ourselves and our unique perspective on things. But the problem is we often have one way of looking at something.

That’s where cowriting comes into play. You don’t have to finish every idea, you’ll have another perspective to help shape and evolve it!

For example, if you’re someone who struggles to find hooky melodies, pairing yourself with someone who has that strength can be a game changer and vice versa.

When you find a collaborator with complementary strengths, the inspiration is endless.

3) Visuals/Writing To Picture

Visuals can remind you of the greater (no pun intended) picture!

I love writing for a ton of TV and film, and specifically, I love writing to scenes they send in advance.

The musical vibe I create can be derived from emotional content like body language, a car chase, lighting changes, or practically anything they chose to show on the screen.

It’s all important information and it can help you paint a moment in your song. Songs are meant to capture that; a moment, a story, a feeling.

You don’t need to be writing for sync to do this. Put any show or music video on mute and try it as an exercise.

4) Feedback

Nothing beats it! Sometimes we feel stuck purely because we’re not sure what’s working for us and what’s not working. This can be frustrating for many songwriters, that’s where one-on-one mentorship is key.

If we can understand and connect with a pro who’s been where we are and is where we want to be, that is invaluable.

Keep in mind, there will be some feedback we might not want to hear, but in the grand scheme of things, it’s often exactly what we need to hear in order to get to the next level.

5) Journaling

Did you know the average person has 6,000 thoughts… PER DAY! So 6,000 a day, 42,000 a week, and 2,190,000 a year!

That’s a lot to process, especially if we’re not journaling. Journaling is a way to explore our feelings, emotions, and experiences.

This is where we feel safe to dive deeper into who we are. If we can’t understand that, it’s hard to write songs that connect with others.

These are just a few ways to push past the dry spells in your songwriting. The more you apply these techniques, the less likely you are to find yourself stuck in the same creative rut repeatedly.

Achieving next-level songwriting isn’t an overnight transformation; it’s a journey that unfolds with dedication and a willingness to explore new tools to tackle creative challenges.

By consistently employing these strategies and staying open to inspiration from various sources, you’ll find yourself evolving as a songwriter and creating music that truly resonates with both you and your audience.

Embrace the process, keep honing your craft, and watch your songwriting skills reach new levels!

