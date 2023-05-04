50 Cent Announces Tour Celebrating 20th Anniversary of ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’

50 Cent’s legendary debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ turned 20 years old on February 6. The project also landed on our Top 10 Hip-Hop Albums of the 2000s list earlier this week.

In celebration of the 20th year since releasing the LP, the now-47-year-old emcee is hitting the road. 50 Cent revealed his The Final Lap Tour, specifically honoring the two-decade anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin’. In the Instagram post announcement for the trek, 50 Cent shared that fellow 2000s rapper Busta Rhymes will be a supporting act, as well as R&B singer Jeremih only at North American dates.

“You’ve waited long enough! THE FINAL LAP TOUR celebrating GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN’ – 20 YEARS LATER with special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih on all North American dates is coming your way in 2023!” he wrote.

The upcoming international tour will hit more than 30 U.S. cities, along with multiple dates in different countries like Canada, U.K., Italy, and France. 50 Cent will be on the road for nearly four months, starting in Salt Lake City on July 21 and ending in Birmingham, U.K., on Nov. 12.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday (May 12).

Before announcing the tour, 50 Cent had been working on production for two upcoming television series. Along with an animated superhero show that will feature Nicki Minaj as a voice actor, he also helped organize an upcoming 8 Mile show inspired by Eminem’s early years.

50 Cent’s debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ was certified 9x platinum by RIAA in 2020. The project included “In Da Club” as well as singles “21 Questions,” “P.I.M.P” and “If I Cant.”

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images