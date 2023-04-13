Nicki Minaj to Voice-Act in 50 Cent’s New Animated Superhero Show

2023 continues to get better and better for Nicki Minaj fans.

Working alongside 50 Cent, Minaj will co-executive produce and be the lead voice actor for the upcoming animated series Lady Danger: Agent of B.O.O.T.I., per Deadline. Based on the Dark House comic written by Alex de Campi, the show will release on Freevee, a streaming service distributed by Amazon.

On Wednesday (April 12), 50 Cent confirmed the news with an Instagram post. “What you doing today, we working @nickiminaj South Side you already know what it is,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

50 Cent’s production company G-Unit Films & Television Inc., who worked on the show Power and the movie Get Rich or Die Tryin’, will produce the new Lady Danger series. While the release date and full cast have yet to be revealed, the rest of the executive producers include Brian Sher, Paul Young, and Mike Griffin, as well as co-writers Carlton Jordan and Crystle Roberson.

According to the exclusive report from Deadline, the series takes place in 2075 and depicts an “agent who is left for dead by her team after discovering a dangerous secret, only to be resurrected as Lady Danger, an Afrofuturistic ass-kicking Agent of B.O.O.T.I. (Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention).”

This news comes less than a week after Minaj’s latest collaboration with YoungBoy Never Broke Again on the song “WTF” (April 7), a promotional single for YB’s upcoming album Don’t Try This At Home (April 21). “WTF” arrived just over a month after Minaj dropped her first single of 2023 titled “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Also in March, Minaj announced that she’ll be launching her own record label with four new signees, although the imprint has yet to be given a name. Not even four months into the year, it’s clear Minaj is looking to take over the entertainment industry in multiple different avenues.

