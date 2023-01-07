50 Cent and Eminem Working on an ‘8 Mile’ Television Show

Mom’s spaghetti may be coming to a television set next year.

That’s according to the rapper and businessman 50 Cent, who said in a recent interview that he and legendary rapper Eminem are working on a new 8 Mile television show.

8 Mile, a 2002 movie that starred Eminem, was loosely based on his life as a poor up-and-coming artist in Detroit, Michigan.

“I think it should be there for [Eminem’s] legacy,” said 50, who has become as much a TV star and producer as he is a musical artist.

He dropped the news on Friday (January 6) that he plans to adapt the movie into a television show along with the “Hi My Name Is” rapper. 50 Cent talked about the idea in an interview with Big Boy TV, saying, “I’m gonna bring his 8 Mile to television. We’re in motion,” adding that Em will be involved.

“It’s gonna be big,” he added. “I ain’t got no duds. I’m battin’ a hundred, I’m battin’ a hundred.”

50 has many long-running shows, including the Starz series Power, as well as its various spin-offs, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force. He has also had a role in the 2020 ABC show For Life.

In the interview, show host Big Boy asked, “Who’s idea is that? Did you have to convince Em? Because 8 Mile is a classic.”

“No, I think it should be there for his legacy, because if you don’t see… it’s important to me that they understand it, you know what I mean?” responded 50.

In 2022, Eminem was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, along with other artists, Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon.

Check out the interview with 50 below. The conversation about 8 Mile starts at the 24:50 mark.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame