The Songwriters Hall of Fame has pushed back this year’s 51st Annual Induction & Awards Gala to June 2022, it was announced today.

Steve Miller, The Isley Brothers, Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart are among the new 2020 inductees who will have to wait one more year for the official in-person recognition from their peers and industry insiders. The event was originally scheduled for June 2020 but postponed last year due to the pandemic. With continued concerns for safety and providing the right ceremonial atmosphere, SHOF President & CEO Linda Moran made the tough decision to pivot to 2022.

51st Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees: (top row, left to right ) Rick Nowels, Chad Hugo / Pharrell Williams p/k/a The Neptunes, Steve Miller and Annie Lennox / Dave Stewart p/k/a Eurythmics. (bottom row, left to right) Ernie Isley / Marvin Isley / O’Kelly Isley / Ronald Isley / Rudolph Isley / Chris Jasper p/k/a The Isley Brothers, Mariah Carey and William “Mickey” Stevenson.

In making the announcement, Moran stated, “As the health and safety of our inductees, honorees, guests, and crew has to be our main concern during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is with a heavy heart that once again the SHOF class of 2020 has to be moved to next year’s gala when they can be enthusiastically celebrated by their families, friends and colleagues. The evening is best described as an annual family reunion of the tight-knit songwriting and music publishing communities and its warmth, intimacy, and special moments would be difficult, if not impossible, to convey through a virtual platform.”

The new June 16, 2022 date will honor previously announced inductees, including Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox / Dave Stewart p/k/a Eurythmics, Ernie Isley / Marvin Isley / O’Kelly Isley / Ronald Isley / Rudolph Isley / Chris Jasper p/k/a The Isley Brothers, Steve Miller, Pharrell Williams / Chad Hugo p/k/a The Neptunes, Rick Nowels and William “Mickey” Stevenson.

Paul Williams (left), Jody Gerson (right)

Master songwriter Paul Williams will receive the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award and Universal Music Publishing Chairman and CEO, Jody Gerson will receive the Abe Olman Publisher Award.

