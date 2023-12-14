6 American Songs That Define the Spirit of Each Decade, from the 1950s to the 2000s

Die-hard music fans can correlate the sound of a popular song to the specific decade from which it came. When modern artists recycle old sounds, the adjectives used are: ’50s doo-wop, ’60s soul, ’70s funk, ’80s new wave, ’90s grunge, and ’00s pop-punk.

Then there are the songs that express an enormity about the decade that only music can. The six American songs below are perfect examples of how a few minutes of music can manage to capture the zeitgeist of a particular time.

With A-wop-bop-a-loo-mop, a-lop-bam-boom!, rock ’n’ roll was born. Little Richard’s powerful voice, pounding piano, and driving beat unleashed a new sound for the youth. Both the lyrics and Richard’s persona were radical for the time—undoubtedly paving the way for artists like Prince and David Bowie.

I got a gal, named Sue, she knows just what to do

She rock to the east, she rock to the west

But she’s the gal that I love best

Tutti frutti, oh rootie

Tutti frutti, oh rootie, ooh

A testament to the power of Phil Spector’s “Wall of Sound” recording technique, this track resembles the characteristics of its title—high swells of instrumentation and the surging power of Tina Turner’s vocals. And what greater force of nature is there than Tina Turner? “River Deep – Mountain High” has one of the greatest vocal performances ever captured on tape.

When I was a little girl, I had a rag doll

Only doll that I’ve ever owned

Now I love you just the way I loved that rag doll

But only now my love has grown

And it gets stronger in every way

And it gets deeper let me say

Then it gets higher day by day

3. The ’70s: “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder (1972)

People remember the 1970s for funk and soul, and it would be near-impossible to name a song with more funk and soul than Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition.” In 1972, Wonder was at the height of his powers. He wrote the song for Jeff Beck, but Motown’s Berry Gordy rightly predicted “Superstition” was going to be a hit. Wonder released the song as the first single from one of his masterpiece albums of the era, Talking Book.

Very superstitious, nothin’ more to say

Very superstitious, the Devil’s on his way

13-month-old baby, broke the lookin’ glass

Seven years of bad luck, good things in your past

When you believe in things that you don’t understand

Then you suffer

Superstition ain’t the way

Michael Jackson is arguably the greatest pop star ever. The King of Pop released Thriller in 1982 and redefined what a pop record was capable of. “Beat It,” featuring Edward Van Halen playing a blistering guitar solo, is one of the most successful singles of all time. At the dawn of the MTV era, Jackson also perfected the art of music videos. And Thriller, of course, is the best-selling album in history.

You better run, you better do what you can

Don’t wanna see no blood, don’t be a macho man

You wanna be tough, better do what you can

So beat it, but you wanna be bad

At the start of the ’90s, Kurt Cobain changed the music world with only four chords. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” helped usher in the grunge era and provided an anthem for Gen X. The music video added to the song’s impact at the time, as it perfectly portrayed the discomfort, angst, murkiness, and chaos intrinsic to high school. It also felt applicable to being any age in the ’90s.

Load up on guns, bring your friends

It’s fun to lose and to pretend

She’s over-bored and self-assured

Oh no, I know a dirty word

Hello, hello, hello, how low

Before 100,000 people in sports stadiums at a time were singing the riff to “Seven Nation Army,” the song appeared as the opening track on The White Stripes’ fourth studio album, Elephant. Since its release, the song has been adored by critics, politicians, and the general populace alike. It marked the first major hit from the garage rock revival movement and introduced Jack and Meg White at their minimalist, three-color-aesthetic best. White used a guitar to make a bass riff, capturing a sound that created a lo-fi anthem for the Aughts.

I’m goin’ to Wichita

Far from this opera forevermore

I’m gonna work the straw

Make the sweat drip out of every pore

And I’m bleedin’, and I’m bleedin’, and I’m bleedin’

Right before the Lord

All the words are gonna bleed from me

And I will think no more

And the stains comin’ from my blood

Tell me, “Go back home”

