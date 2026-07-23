6 Choruses From the 1960s I Can’t Help but Sing Along to Every Time

Pop music as an idea was nothing new in the 1960s. Pop music as a feeling transformed entirely. From featherlight folk to jangly, early rock ‘n’ roll to the scuzzy psychedelia of the late 60s, this decade was particularly formative in establishing pop as we know it today. And what’s true today was just as true all those decades ago: the chorus is king in pop.

These six choruses do exactly what choruses are supposed to do. Stick in your head, make you want to start the song over to listen again, and compel you to sing along. No matter what I’m doing or where I am, I’ll find myself singing along to these 1960s choruses without even thinking about it, like breathing or blinking.

Videos by American Songwriter

“These Boots Are Made For Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra

Play video

Shoulder shimmies and hot pants are optional. Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’” is the ultimate sass anthem. And that makes it an especially fun one to sing along to. Like so many of the best choruses of the 1960s, the words and melody are simple but effective. That’s part of why they stick in your head for so long.

“Happy Together” by The Turtles

Play video

The Turtles’ 1967 track “Happy Together” is an incredibly satisfying example of switching from a minor to a major key in the chorus. The switch instantly elevates the song, mirroring the passion of the lyrics as the band sings, “I can’t see me loving nobody but you for all my life.” When the song switches back to minor, it makes that groove all the more infectious.

“Brand New Key” by Melanie Safka

Play video

Melanie Safka’s “Brand New Key” is the epitome of a sing-songy melody. The large leaps and descending line of the chorus make this an ultra-compelling singalong tune, even if you’re not quite sure what she’s talking about. Some say roller skates. I was told once that it was actually about marijuana by a man who claimed to have been in on the deal.

“Crimson & Clover” by Tommy James & The Shondells

Play video

This is one of my husband’s favorite songs. That means I’ve heard it a lot since we’ve been together, in addition to the many, many times I heard it before that. There’s something so beautifully effective about Tommy James & The Shondells’ “Crimson & Clover” chorus. It takes its time, unlike other 1960s choruses that are a quick one-liner before getting back to the verse.

“Daydream Believer” by The Monkees

Play video

“Daydream Believer” by The Monkees is one of those melodies that will be locked into my head for weeks after I hear the song once. Because I’m writing this, I will inevitably be singing the chorus for the next fourteen to sixteen days. There’s something about that jump to the fourth chord on “Sheer up, sleepy Jean” that gets hooked in my head every time.

“Monday, Monday” by The Mamas & The Papas

Play video

Finally, The Mamas & The Papas’ “Monday, Monday” is one of my all-time favorite 1960s choruses to sing along to because I get to sing everyone’s part all at once. (This is usually a by-myself-in-the-car activity.) I highly recommend it, honestly. “Every other day (every other day!), every other day (every other day!) of the week is fine (fiiiine!) yeah,” and so on.

Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns