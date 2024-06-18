6 Romantic Country Songs for Baby-Making

Tracks like Kenny G’s “Summer Song” and Barry White’s “Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love” have been staples in good ol’ love-making playlists for decades. But what about country music? There are plenty of sensual country tracks out there that would be perfect for setting the mood. And, clinically, we know that music can definitely set the mood. Let’s look at six romantic country songs that you should add to your “special” playlist for when the opportunity arises.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “Let’s Make Love” by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

This is one of those romantic country songs that has stood the test of time. It was written by a famous married couple, after all. The chemistry between Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on this classic track is palpable, and it even won a Grammy after it was first released back in 1999.

2. ”I’ll Go On Loving You” by Alan Jackson

If you’ve got a thing for mustached men with (allegedly) permed hair, this song is probably right up your alley. Alan Jackson’s “I’ll Go On Loving You” is one of the songs that made him a certified heartthrob back in the 1990s.

3. “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton

This newer track from Chris Stapleton is one of his most romantic tracks. It’s not about any specific person and it doesn’t reference one specific lover; rather, Stapleton’s vocal performance is what sets the mood.

[Get Tickets To See Chris Stapleton Live In 2024]

4. “Like A Wrecking Ball” by Eric Church

It might seem a little surprising to put an Eric Church song on this list, but “Like A Wrecking Ball” is one of his rare but effective love songs. It’s your typical country song about missing your lover after touring on the road, but with a more modern and explicit energy.

5. “Raining On Sunday” by Keith Urban

Keith Urban has been a country lover boy for years, and “Raining On Sunday” is a great example of his romantic appeal musically. He’s known for penning some pretty heartbreaking love songs, but this track is much more… direct? Positive? It’s worthy of a time-to-bone playlist, for sure.

6. “The Kind Of Love We Make” by Luke Combs

This song by Luke Combs is quite steamy from the moment the guitar kicks in. It’s not a crude song lyrically by any means, but the sentimental nature of it is quite romantic.

Photo by Mike Windle

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.