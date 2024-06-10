Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Missy Elliot, and More Among the Presenters and/or Performers at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction

Kevin Bacon and Michael Bacon of The Bacon Brothers, Carrie Underwood, Cary Barlowe, Andra Day, Keith Urban, El Debarge, Missy Elliott, Jason Isbell, Rodney Chrome, Nile Rodgers, Deniece Williams, Paul Williams, and Trey Anastasio, will present and/or perform at the 53rd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner. The ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 13th at the Marriot Marquis Hotel in New York City.



This year, R.E.M.‘s Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills and Michael Stipe, Steely Dan‘s Donald Fagen and Walter Becker, and Timothy Mosley (Timbaland), Hillary Lindsey, screenwriter, songwriter, and novelist Dean Pitchford, are the class of new inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2024.



The Hal David Starlight Award will also go to SZA, while Diane Warren will be honored with the Johnny Mercer Award. Past recipients of the Hal David Award include Post Malone in 2023, along with John Legend, Alicia Keys, Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas, John Mayer, Sara Bareilles, Lil Nas X, Rob Thomas, and more.

Phil Collins, Neil Diamond, Carol Bayer Sager, Paul Anka, Van Morrison, Lionel Richie, Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Carole King, Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, and more are among the past honorees of the Johnny Mercer Award.

(Top row, l to r): Hillary Lindsey, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Bill Berry, Michael Stipe & Peter Buck; (Bottom row, l to r)): Walter Becker & Donald Fagen of Steely Dan, Timothy Mosley (Timbaland), and Dean Pitchford (Photo: Courtesy of the Songwriters Hall of Fame)

The Songwriters Hall of Fame was founded in 1969 by Johnny Mercer, Abe Olman, and Howie Richmond to help showcase the artistry, behind the scenes. Songwriters with a significant commercial release of a song at least 20 years ago from all across the globe are eligible for nomination. Nominees in the performing and non-performing categories have “demonstrated exceptional writing, storytelling, and a command of their craft that has significantly contributed to the world’s extensive songbook,” according to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.



In 2023, inductees included Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Liz Rose, Glen Ballard, and Teddy Riley. Snoop Dogg (Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) and Sade (Sade Adu) were also inducted but could not attend for personal reasons and deferred their inductions.



“I’ve said it before, but the music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first,” said Nile Rodgers, chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, in a previous statement. “Without them, there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch—nothing. It all starts with the song and the songwriter.”



Rodgers continued, “We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2024 slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity, and gender, songwriters who have enriched our lives, and literally enriched music and the lives of billions of listeners all over the world.”

Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT