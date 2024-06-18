They Say It’s His Birthday: Paul McCartney Turns 82 Today, as Famous Friends and Family Share Birthday Wishes

We’re not sure if he’s going to a party, party, but it is Paul McCartney’s birthday today (June 18). The former Beatles star turned 82, he appears to be as vibrant as ever, as he just announced a new series of tour dates scheduled for this fall in South America and Europe.

McCartney took to his social media pages to post a note acknowledging his big day and sharing a bit about his birthday plans.

“They say it is my birthday and I’m looking forward to being spoilt rotten by my loved ones!” he wrote.

Members of McCartney’s family, as well as some of his famous musical friends and admirers, also posted shared birthday messages and wishes for Sir Paul on their socials.

Birthday Messages from Famous Musicians

Founding Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson posted a photo of McCartney and him smiling together, along with a note that reads, “A Friend Like You: Happy Birthday.” “A Friend Like You” is the name of a song from Wilson’s 2004 solo album, Gettin’ In over My Head, which featured McCartney of backing vocals and acoustic guitar.

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood posted a trio of pics of him and McCartney together, as well as the message, “Happy birthday @paulmccartney! Have an incredible day.” One of the photos also features Wood’s Stones bandmates Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. It apparently was taken in a recording studio, possibly when McCartney was contributing his bass part to the new Stones song “Bite My Head Off.”

The late John Lennon’s older son, Julian, shared a message that reads, “Hoppy Birdy Uncle Paul! … Only Love… Jude x.” It also features a series of adorable pics of McCartney spending time with Julian when Lennon was a young boy, set to a backing track of the classic Beatles song “Hey Jude.” McCartney, of course, famously wrote “Hey Jude” for Julian at a time when John Lennon had broken up with his first wife, Cynthia, Julian’s mom.

Messages from Family Members

Paul’s son, James, who also is a singer/songwriter, wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad. I will always love you. You are a guiding light that shows me how to move forward. You love me, I love you and that’s all that matters.” The post also features a photo of James and Paul hugging.

Paul daughter Mary, a photographer, filmmaker, and cookbook author, posted the message, “Happy Birthday Dad x with all my love x Mary.” The post also features a photo montage set to McCartney’s classic 1970 solo song “Maybe I’m Amazed.” Among the pics are images of Paul with Mary, James, and his daughter Stella; with his late first wife, Linda; with his current wife, Nancy; and with Bruce Springsteen.

Other Birthday Messages

The estates of late Beatles members John Lennon and George Harrison both posted simple messages that read, respectively, “Happy Birthday Paul!” and “Happy Birthday, @PaulMcCartney!” The notes were accompanied by archival photos of Lennon and Harrison with McCartney.

Harrison’s ex-wife, Pattie Boyd, wrote, “Happy Birthday to the one and only @PaulMcCartney – I just saw an announcement for some shows later in the year … how does he keep on doing it?!” She also included a photo of McCartney and her from the 1964 Beatles film A Hard Day’s Night.

