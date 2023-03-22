6ix9ine Taken to Hospital After Violent Encounter at Local Gym

Polarizing New York rapper 6ix9ine just had a bizarre, unfriendly encounter at his community gym.

On Tuesday night (March 21), videos began to circulate Twitter of an altercation the 26-year-old had at an LA Fitness in South Florida. Soon after, TMZ and Complex reported that the injuries he sustained from being assaulted by multiple men landed him in the hospital.

“He was attacked in a Sauna at a gym by three or four thugs who beat him up (he tried fighting back),” 6ix9ine’s lawyer Lance Lazzaro told Complex. “He had cuts to his face and bruises. Employees heard the disturbance and the perpetrators fled. Police in South Florida were called and he was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.”

Lazzaro also confirmed to TMZ that he intends to get in contact with federal officials regarding 6ix9ine’s safety and well-being.

Typically, the “TROLLZ” rapper surrounds himself with sufficient security, but he was all by himself last night. In the videos found on Twitter of the incident, you can see 6ix9ine in a fetal position in the bathroom while being stomped on. The assailant can be heard explaining to 6ix9ine why he deserved the beating.

“That’s how they supposed to treat your bitch-ass,” he said. “Mickey mouse ass, clown ass n***a! Take a picture, I wanna be famous now n***a! I wanna be famous fuck n***a.”

Some would assume that the man in the video is taking justice into his own hands, as 6ix9ine has always been followed by controversy since being released from prison in 2020. Cooperating with authorities, he helped identify and testify against his former criminal associates in the Nine Trey Gang in New York, ultimately shortening his sentence by several years.

The second video that circulated on Twitter showed the aftermath of 6ix9ine’s beating. Bloodied in the face, 6ix9ine tells the man recording the video, “Y’all n****s jumped me.” To this, the man recording tells the rapper how much of a fan he is of him. “I know but y’all n****s jumped me and that’s not cool,” 6ix9ine responded. He walked away on his own power but still needed medical attention. His injuries are currently unknown.

