7 Iconic Lindsey Buckingham Moments on Guitar

Few innovative guitarists in rock history have been as underrated as Lindsey Buckingham. As the architect of Fleetwood Mac‘s radio-friendly sound during their glory years, Buckingham injected a unique blend of fingerpicking, pop sensibility, and ethereal layering into the group’s anthems.

Though his work in Fleetwood Mac is typically his most lauded, Buckingham’s solo career is an equally riveting journey of musical virtuosity. Renowned for his fingerpicking technique—a rarity in rock music—Buckingham has carved out a niche for himself as an inventive guitarist whose rhythm parts and solos are instantly recognizable.

Whether it’s a song that topped the charts or an album cut that only the most dedicated fans know by heart, Buckingham’s intricate guitar work is essentially a master class in musical storytelling. Below, we explore seven guitar moments that define Lindsey Buckingham’s indelible impact on rock ‘n’ roll.

1. “Go Your Own Way” (1977)

This song served as a breakup anthem between Buckingham and his then-partner Stevie Nicks. Its iconic solo, dripping with emotion and layered intricacy, landed it at the No. 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. In an interesting twist, this song featured in the 2011 movie Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, introducing Buckingham’s guitar prowess to a new generation.

2. “The Chain” (1977)

This is perhaps Fleetwood Mac’s most collaborative song, but it’s Buckingham’s guitar work that steals the show. The solo in “The Chain” showcases his fingerpicking mastery and is crucial to the song’s crescendo. The song gained renewed popularity when it was featured on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 soundtrack.

3. “Big Love” (1987)

Originally intended for a Fleetwood Mac album, “Big Love” became a cornerstone of Buckingham’s solo career. The song’s famous acoustic solo is a tour de force that displays his ability to create an orchestra of sound with a single guitar. Buckingham usually performs this solo live using only a guitar and his unique fingerpicking technique, wowing audiences time and again.

4. “Tusk” (1979)

One of Buckingham’s more experimental pieces, “Tusk” blends a marching band with rock instruments. The guitar here stands out for its moody, almost anxious energy. The song peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and its eccentric video gained critical acclaim.

5. “Never Going Back Again” (1977)

This song is a solo performance by Buckingham on the album Rumours. It demonstrates his technical prowess with a complex fingerpicking arrangement that’s become the stuff of guitar legend. It’s said that Buckingham had to restring his guitar with new, lighter strings every 20 minutes to maintain the bright, crisp sound heard on the record.

6. “Holiday Road” (1983)

This tune from the National Lampoon’s Vacation soundtrack offers a quick but unforgettable solo. Its breezy, carefree guitar licks capture the spirit of a road trip. Though not a chart-topping hit, it’s a cult classic that has earned Buckingham accolades for its infectious joyfulness.

7. “I’m So Afraid” (1975)

This solo is a fan favorite and wa a staple of Fleetwood Mac’s live performances. Known for its haunting tones and scorching intensity, “I’m So Afraid” gives Buckingham a chance to show off his electric guitar skills. Though it didn’t achieve the commercial success of other Fleetwood Mac songs, its emotional weight has made it an enduring part of the band’s storied catalog.

Final Thoughts

Though Lindsey Buckingham may be one of rock’s unsung heroes, his contribution to the genre cannot be overstated. His guitar parts are more than mere interludes; they’re symphonic miniatures, essays in emotion, and narratives of sonic innovation. From popular hits to hidden gems, Buckingham’s work on the guitar remains some of the most iconic and influential in rock history.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images