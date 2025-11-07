7 of the Best Songs by the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees (That Aren’t the Obvious Ones)

Another induction ceremony for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, is upon us, and as one would expect, this year’s list is a who’s who of influential musicians across multiple genres and decades. While some inductees, like Wrecking Crew bassist Carol Kaye, have spoken out against her nomination, countless others have expressed their immense gratitude for the honor.

In any case, these induction ceremonies are a great way to revisit featured artists’ catalogues that we might not have perused in a while. This year’s ceremony takes place on November 8, 2025, in Los Angeles. To prepare for what is sure to be an incredible night of music, we’re taking a look at some of the best songs from the performer category.

(Specifically, songs that aren’t their most obvious hits.)

“Shooting Star” by Bad Company

Bad Company was a masterclass in writing songs that start mellow and end raucous, and their 1975 track “Shooting Star” is a perfect example of this musical evolution. Other notable hits include their eponymous “Bad Company” and “Feel Like Makin’ Love”, all of which contributed to their induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2025. But something about that track from five decades earlier sticks out as one of their best, in our humble opinion.

“Miserlou” by Chubby Checker

Countless artists, both lyrical and instrumental, have released versions of “Miserlou”, including Chubby Checker. Although he is most known for the songs that inspired massive dance crazes, like “The Twist”, “Pony Time”, and “Limbo Rock”, we’d argue his rendition of “Miserlou” is vastly underappreciated. That kind of harmonic melody isn’t necessarily easy to sing, especially with a Western ear, and he accomplishes it with style. Plus, who says you can’t twist, pony, or limbo to “Miserlou”, too?

“She Bop” by Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper has contributed several classic tracks to the 1980s pop canon, solidifying her place as a deserving inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While most of us would recognize “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” and “Time After Time”, “She Bop” is a dancey, synth-heavy, well, bop from She’s So Unusual, the same album that features the previous two songs. It’s also one of the most tongue-in-cheek tracks on the record, with not-so-subtle innuendos about masturbation throughout.

“Dear Landlord” by Joe Cocker

One of Joe Cocker’s greatest skills as a recording artist is his ability to reimagine other people’s songs, and his rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Dear Landlord” is no exception. What was once a slinky, piano-driven tune from Dylan’s eighth album, John Wesley Harding, became a driving, almost honky-tonky-esque tune in the hands of Cocker. From his raspy vocals to the uptempo groove he put on the track, we’d argue this version surpasses even the original. (No disrespect to Bob, obviously.)

“GhettoMusick” by Outkast

Atlanta hip-hop duo Outkast showcased each musician’s individual flows and styles in their fifth studio album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. Notable hits from that record include “The Way You Move”, “Roses”, and the ever-ubiquitous “Hey Ya!” However, one of our favorites from this album is one that only peaked at a modest No. 93 on the Billboard Hot 100: the electric, fast-paced, and highly energetic “GhettoMusick”. It’s virtually impossible to hear that song and not groove. Try it out for yourself.

“Superunknown” by Soundgarden

One of the most well-known Soundgarden tracks is “Black Hole Sun” from Superunknown. But the title track deserves just as much, if not more, love. With its driving guitar riff in the song’s intro to Chris Cornell’s superb rock ‘n’ roll vocals, it’s a beautiful showcase of everything Soundgarden offered as a band. Of course, it wouldn’t hurt to listen to the entire album ahead of their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It’s just that good.

“The Hardest Button to Button” by The White Stripes

The White Stripes’ fourth album, Elephant, opens with “Seven Nation Army”, which has effectively transcended from an alt-rock classic to one of the truest definitions of a folk song that the 21st century has offered thus far. However, another notable track from this record is “The Hardest Button to Button”, which features the same kind of gritty, nasty guitar tone with Jack White’s speak-singing, reminiscent of the work to come in The Raconteurs, which formed two years after Elephant was released.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns