7 Underrated Rock Songs for Your Playlist

We all know about “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin and “(Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones. We know “Crazy On You” by Heart and “Tutti Frutti” by Little Richard. But what about those less commonly known songs for your rock playlist?

Below we culled seven tracks for your listening pleasure. Seven songs you likely didn’t know (or know well) by artists you may or may not think of. Consider it our little summer tip of the cap.

Here are seven underrated rock songs for your playlist.

1. “I Could Be Somebody Else,” NHC

When musician Taylor Hawkins died in 2022, much was lost, including his newest project NHC, for which he was the lead singer and frontman. The band could have topped the charts and become the biggest hit in the genre, sadly, much was lost. At least they left behind a few songs, including “I Could Be Somebody Else.”

2. “Lampshades On Fire,” Modest Mouse

Known for songs like the 2004 track “Float On,” the Pacific Northwest rock band released its album Strangers to Ourselves in 2015, featuring the song “Lampshades On Fire.” The song hits, and it slaps. It propels and pushes. It’s got so much energy it could likely power the Space Needle.

3. “Après Moi,” Regina Spektor

While this may not be your first thought when it comes to rock, it’s not clear what this song could be categorized as. And that’s one of the many lovely parts about it. The piano is hefty like an anvil, and Spektor sings like a honey-buzzed bumble bee. The lyrics are dramatic and poignant, like a useful Bible verse. It’s a gut punch, a cannonball to your heart.

4. “A Better Son/Daughter,” Rilo Kiley

Just a pure indie rock song to enjoy. A smile and a skeleton rattle. If there was a chandelier around, it would assuredly be shaking. From the band’s 2002 album, The Execution of All Things, this song is about familial guilt. But also trying to be better. Something we can all relate to. Plus, it explodes.

5. “Phenom,” Thao & The Get Down Stay Down

“Phenom” makes your mind run a maze like a mouse but at the end is manna from heaven. A bit dramatic? Just watch the music video. It was the first hit video at the start of the 2020 Pandemic. It’s a genius work, powered by lead singer and songwriter Thao Nguyen.

6. “Uninvited,” Alanis Morissette

In the 1990s, Alanis Morissette, who previously had been known as an actor on Nickelodeon shows, became one of the world’s biggest stars thanks to songs like “Ironic.” But her song “Uninvited” might be her best-crafted work. It’s razor-sharp and tight like a drum. Your heart yearns, and aches for the climax. And when it comes, Morissette has you in the palm of her hand. While this song may not rock like “Immigrant Song” by Led Zeppelin, it stirs the soul just as much.

7. “All Hands and the Cook,” the Walkmen

Your favorite indie band’s favorite indie band, the Walkmen, wowed with dark, brooding but energetic rock songs like “All Hands and the Cook.” Put this track (from the band’s 2006 album, A Hundred Miles Off) on at the party and count the number of people who ask you, “Hey who is this band?” You’ll be the one who knows in an instant.

