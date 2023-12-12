How to Watch Smashing Pumpkins’ 30th Anniversary ‘Siamese Dream’ for Free

The Veeps on-demand performance streaming platform has just launched its first Smart TV app, which is available for Samsung televisions. To celebrate the launch, the service is offering those who download the app free viewing access to The Smashing Pumpkins’ concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of their classic 1993 album Siamese Dream.

The show, which took place this past September 17 in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois, at Madame ZuZu’s Tea Shop and Art Studio, was originally live-streamed on Veeps. For the event, a Tower Records-inspired pop-up store was staged inside Madame ZuZu’s, which Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan co-owns.

The concert paid homage to a Siamese Dream release party the band played in 1993 at the Chicago Tower Records.

About Veeps

Veeps was launched in 2018 by brothers Benji and Joel Madden of the pop-punk group Good Charlotte. The streaming platform offers on-demand live music and entertainment events, and has presented performances to millions of viewers globally.

“Veeps was built to give fans more access to the magic of live shows. The dream is to be able to watch concerts and live performances in the same way fans get their sports, TV shows, and movies on a daily basis,” said Joel Madden. “With the Veeps app now available on Samsung Smart TVs, the dream is a reality — fans have more access than ever!”

How to Access Smashing Pumpkins Concert

The Veeps app became available for download on compatible Samsung Smart TVs on December 12. To watch The Smashing Pumpkins’ 30th anniversary Siamese Dream show, fans must redeem a free ticket available via the app before December 31 of this year.

Smashing Pumpkins and Billy Corgan Concert Plans

Meanwhile, Corgan has a series of Christmas shows lined up this week at Madame Zuzu’s. The “Winter Wonderland” shows, which will feature Corgan joined by as-yet-unannounced friends, are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, December 14 and 15, at 5:50 p.m. CT and 8:30 p.m. CT each night.

As for The Smashing Pumpkins, they have a variety of concerts lined up for 2024. The band will tour the U.K. and Ireland with Weezer in June and will follow that trek with a series of shows in mainland Europe. The Pumpkins will be joining Green Day, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas on The Saviors Tour. The lengthy U.S. trek will run from late July to late September.

