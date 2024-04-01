The Smashing Pumpkins Announce 2024 North American Tour

The Smashing Pumpkins announced their upcoming world tour a little while ago, but they just announced a North American extension to the tour that will go well into September of this year! The band will be touring with a number of different guests, including Green Day, The Glorious Sons, PVRIS, and more. This is going to be a huge tour, and tickets are not going to last long.

The first stop on The Smashing Pumpkins 2024 Tour will be on June 7 in Birmingham, United Kingdom at Utilita Arena with Weezer. The first of the North American dates will be July 29 in Washington, DC at Nationals Park with Green Day. The tour will end on September 28 in San Diego, California at Petco Park with Green Day, unless more tour dates are added.

Tickets to the new tour dates will be available for presale on April 2 at 10:00 am local with the artist presale code “VAMPIRE”. You can learn more about the presale via The Smashing Pumpkins’ website. There will also be a few more presale events for the supporting artists and VIP packages via Ticketmaster.

General on-sale kicks off on April 5 at 10:00 am local. We recommend looking for non-US tour date tickets on Viagogo for the best deals and best chance at scoring tickets to sold-out dates. For North American fans, Stubhub will be your best bet for finding good seats, especially if your tour date of choice is sold out by the time the presale events end.

Get your tickets now before they’re gone!

June 7 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena (with Weezer)

June 8 – London, UK – The O2 (with Weezer)

June 10 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena (with Weezer)

June 12 – Glasgow, UK – Hydro (with Weezer)

June 13 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live (with Weezer)

June 14 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Castle (with Weezer)

June 16 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena (with Tom Morello)

June 19 – Moenschenglabach, DE – Sparkassenpark (with Interpol)

June 21 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena (with Interpol)

June 22 – Berlin, DE – Wuhlheide (with Interpol)

June 24 – Vienna, AT – Stadthalle (with Interpol)

June 26 – Zagreb, HR – Inmusic Festival

June 28 – Luxembourg – Luxexpo (with Interpol)

June 29 – Rotterdam, NL – Ahoy (with Interpol)

June 30 – Antwerp, BE – Live is Live

July 2 – Gilwice, PL – PreZero Arena Gilwice (with Interpol)

July 4 – Prague, CZ – 02 Universum

July 6 – Lucca, IT – Lucca Festival (with Tom Morello)

July 10 – Madrid, ES – Mad Cool Festival

July 11 – Lisbon, PT – Nos Alive

July 13 – Barcelona, ES – Cruilla Festival

July 16 – Athens, GR – OAKA Indoor Arena (with Tom Morello)

July 29 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park (with Green Day) (NEW!)

July 31 – Muskoka, ON – Kee to Bala (NEW!)

August 1 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre (with Green Day) (NEW!)

August 3 – Montreal, Quebec – Osheaga Festival (NEW!)

August 4 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Bank Amphitheatre (with Glorious Sons) (NEW!)

August 5 – New York, NY – Citi Field (with Green Day) (NEW!)

August 7 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park (with Green Day) (NEW!)

August 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park (with Green Day) (NEW!)

August 10 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Park Stadium (with Green Day) (NEW!)

August 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field (with Green Day) (NEW!)

August 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre (with PVRIS) (NEW!)

August 16 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair (with PVRIS) (NEW!)

August 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field (with Green Day) (NEW!)

August 20 – Des Moines, IA – Vibrant Music Hall (with Glorious Sons) (NEW!)

August 21 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (with PVRIS) (NEW!)

August 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark (with Green Day) (NEW!)

August 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field (with Green Day) (NEW!)

August 27 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park (with PVRIS) (NEW!)

August 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park (with Green Day) (NEW!)

August 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park (with Green Day) (NEW!)

September 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park (with Green Day) (NEW!)

September 4 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park (with Green Day) (NEW!)

September 7 – Denver, CO – Coors Field (with Green Day) (NEW!)

September 10 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheatre (with PVRIS) (NEW!)

September 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field (with Green Day) (NEW!)

September 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium (with Green Day) (NEW!)

September 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field (with Green Day) (NEW!)

September 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park (with Green Day) (NEW!)

September 21 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort (with Glorious Sons) (NEW!)

September 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park (with Green Day) (NEW!)

September 24 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live (NEW!)

September 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park (with Green Day) (NEW!)

September 27 – Las Vegas, NV – BleauLive Theater (with PVRIS)

September 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park (with Green Day)

