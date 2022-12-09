We’ve all been there, looking around your garage or home studio wondering where to place your drumsticks. (Oh, don’t act like you’ve never placed them on the floor.) When you begin drumming, you may not yet have a dedicated bag for your first pair of drumsticks. You definitely want a safe place to keep them, so they’re not rolling around anywhere, so we rounded up 8 of the best drumstick bags to help keep them safe and organized.

1. Gibraltar SC-SH Nylon Stick Holder

This stick holder is a must for all drummers, especially for live gigs. You’ll want to keep your extra sticks close by. Use the included steel clamp mounts to secure the holder to a spare tom or cymbal stand. It’ll also come in handy for holding mallets and brushes, however, the bag can hold up to 6 pairs of sticks.

2. Vic Firth Essentials Stick Bag

You likely have Vic Firth drumsticks, so why not consider a new Vic Firth bag? Hold up to 4-5 pairs of sticks in this bag. You can also suspend this bag from the floor tom or snare to keep your sticks within reach. We love that you can tuck the straps into the bag in case you don’t want to use them, and there’s also a pocket for your drum key. The bag is made from water-resistant nylon, perfect for traveling musicians and students.

3. Stagg Drumstick Backpack BlackPearl MSB2 Double Marching Stick Bag

A backpack will definitely come in handy if you prefer something roomier. This drumstick backpack has a detachable external pouch for accessories. Plus, you can use the strap hook to hang it up, perfect for classrooms.

4. Tackle Instrument Supply Leather Stick Case with Stick Stand – Brown

Let’s see if I get this for Christmas. (Fingers crossed.) Priced at $218, it’s definitely a splurge for the drummer who likes to go to gigs in style. It’s made from tough leather and is a great gift for longtime drummers. It’ll last for years on the road. Take off the leather shoulder strap if that’s not your thing, but you’ll look pretty cool carrying this bag around.

5. Ahead Armor Cases Drumstick/Mallet Tower

Here’s a great option for sticks and mallets. It can hold up to 30 pairs of sticks or 20 pairs of mallets. Impressive! On top of the bag, you’ll find a pouch for accessories. Even better, there’s a cellphone pouch on the shoulder strap. Overall, this is a unique bag for protecting your sticks. Feel free to attach it to your floor tom.

6. Pearl MSB2 Double Marching Stick Bag

Surprise your favorite marching band drummer with a stick bag. It can hold 2 pairs of sticks or 1 pair of mallets.

7. Vic Firth Professional Drumstick Bag

Another backpack we recommend is Vic Firth’s Professional Drumstick bag. It has space for 24 sticks, brushes, and mallets. Along with storage for sticks, you’ll have front pockets for sheet music and accessories. You can also pack your iPad or tablet for practice. A feature worth raving about is its ability to keep moisture out. Your sticks will stay in great shape.

8. Tama Powerpad Designer Stick Bag – Moss Green – Compact

Tama’s Powerpad stick bag is a great affordable option (priced under $18), for the drummer who doesn’t want to sacrifice style. The bag can hold 6 pairs of sticks and mallets and has small inner pockets for accessories. Choose from over 6 different colors and a compact or large bag.

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.