8 Unforgettable Songs from the 1980s

When we think of the ’80s, we often get dialed in on one particular sound, but, as evident by the list below, the decade actually celebrated a variety of musical styles.

Videos by American Songwriter

From up-tempo floor fillers to anthemic power ballads, the ’80s were a fruitful time for music. The biggest names in the industry were powering ahead with their own unique sound leading the way. Each of them enjoyed success without adhering to their competitors’ whims. Find eight of the most unforgettable ’80s songs below.

[RELATED: The 8 Best Pop Icons of the 1980s]

1. “Billie Jean” – Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson released a number of unforgettable tracks in the ’80s. We have plenty to choose from, but we’ve decided to highlight “Billie Jean.” The track is important to Jackson’s career on a number of levels. Not only is it a great song, but it was the first song to feature his now iconic moonwalk and the accompanying video helped to break down racial barriers on MTV.

2. “Africa” – Toto

Though Toto’s “Africa” can feel a little dated with a 2023 frame of mind, it is still one of the most memorable songs from the ’80s. No one can deny its power to incite impromptu sing-alongs. To not join in during the chorus of this track is to break social mores. It’s an absolute must on any respectable ’80s playlist.

3. “I Want to Break Free” – Queen

“I Want to Break Free” is a powerful addition to Queen’s discography, but it’s really its music video that makes it so unforgettable. Given that music videos really ramped up in the ’80s, we had to include this Queen staple on this list. The video sees each of the band members dressed in drag and singing about breaking free from some controlling force.

4. “Careless Whisper” – George Michael

“Careless Whisper” helped to establish George Michael as an artist outside of his Wham! identity. In the track, Michael sings wistfully about the end of a relationship. No one else could muster up the amount of emotion Michael employs in this track.

5. “In the Air Tonight” – Phil Collins

Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” features one of the most memorable drum fills of all time. Even if you don’t know the rest of the song, odds are you can mimic Collins’ solo halfway through the track. It’s undoubtedly Collins’ signature and thus deserves a spot on this list.

6. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” – Whitney Houston

You can’t make a list of unforgettable ’80s songs without including at least one dance track. Moreover, you can’t make a list of unforgettable ’80s songs without including Whitney Houston. Put those two facts together and you get “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me).” Thirty-six years after its release, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” is still a staple at weddings, parties, and other celebrations. Few songs are as blithe and carefree as this one.

7. “I Want to Know What Love Is” – Foreigner

The power ballad reigned supreme in the ’80s. Few power ballads from the era are more enduring than “I Want to Know What Love Is” by Foreigner. Frontman Lou Gramm’s vocals reach the stratosphere in this track while a backing chorus makes the production even more lush.

8. “Purple Rain” – Prince

Last, but not least, we have “Purple Rain” by Prince. Prince is an ’80s staple. Given that, he had to have a spot on this list, and “Purple Rain” was the clear choice. “Purple Rain” is an ’80s melodrama at its finest. It’s theatrical and exaggerated – everything great about Prince.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)