Adele and Miley Cyrus Reveal They’re Fans of Each Other

After Miley Cyrus released her latest single, “Used to Be Young” last week, Adele had some kind words to say about the song. Miley then responded, revealing that Adele actually inspired the song she seems to be so fond of.

On August 25, Adele discussed “Used to Be Young” during her Las Vegas residency with her fans, a conversation that was shared in fan-captured video. “I am obsessed with Miley Cyrus’ new song. I’ve always been a big Miley Cyrus fan and I’ve got such a soft spot for nostalgia,” she told the audience while sitting at her piano. “That song — whew, it might make me tear up right now. I absolutely love her. I think it’s amazing. She’s such a legend and I love her.”

Cyrus definitely watched the clip, because she retweeted the video and responded to Adele’s comments on X (formerly Twitter). “I thought of you often while writing this song – always hoped that you would love it. This means the world to me,” Cyrus wrote. “I love you. Mission accomplished.”

In just four days, the music video for “Used to Be Young” hit 11 million views on YouTube. In addition to releasing the new single, Cyrus has created a TikTok series inspired by her new song. In part two of the TikTok series also called Used to Be Young, Cyrus breaks down her relationship with her country singer father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

“My dad grew up the opposite of me. So I think that’s where me and my dad’s relationship to fame and success is wildly different,” Cyrus says in the TikTok. “Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me.

“I do have a lot of great memories singing music with my dad, and learning and absorbing, and I think I can see my wheels turning in watching his voice and the way that he’s using the instrument,” Cyrus continues. “I will say that I feel, vocally, my dad was under-appreciated.”

In part three of Cyrus’ Used to Be Young series, the “Wrecking Ball” singer discusses a video in which her father talks about how he always knew Miley was destined for success. “When I found out I was going to have a little girl, I just felt very deep inside my intuition that it was going to be this little girl’s destiny to bring a lot of hope to the world.” Billy Ray said. “She loves to dance, and the more people clap for her, the more she’ll dance.”

