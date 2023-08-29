Taylor Swift Pokes Fun at Kanye West’s VMA Interruption at Eras Tour Show

Taylor Swift’s career has no shortage of memorable moments. Arguably her first can’t-miss pop culture moment came at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when she was interrupted by Kanye West while accepting an award. Swift and the rapper’s relationship has been up and down ever since, once again coming to a head around 2016 during Swift’s Reputation era.

At a recent Eras Tour date in Mexico City, Swift seemingly poked fun at the VMAs incident. A fan-shot video sees Swift tell the rowdy audience, “It’s the best way to be interrupted, by the way, people chanting your name.”

Swift was attempting to kick off her acoustic portion of the night, but the crowd’s screams were making it nearly impossible.

“It’s really the only way to be interrupted – and I would know,” she added, never missing an opportunity for a joke.

In 2009, Swift got on the VMA stage to accept the award for Best Female Video when West decided to take the mic from her. He then told the star-studded crowd, “Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ll let you finish, but Beyoncé has one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time!”

When Beyoncé later received an award at the 2009 ceremony, she brought Swift back up to have her moment.

“You know, they told me to be ready just in case she might want to say something,” Swift explained at the time. “It was just so wonderful and so incredibly classy of her and just gracious and wonderful to let me say something. She’s just been my hero and one of my idols ever since I was little. She’s a great person.

Swift played a four-night stand in Mexico City last weekend. Those shows will be her last Eras Tour dates until October when she will return to the U.S. for another run of dates in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis.

